What was Kevin Conroy's Net Worth?

Kevin Conroy was an American actor and voice-over artist who had a net worth of $6 million at the time of his death. Kevin Conroy was best known as the deep, raspy voice of Batman in the DC Comics films, which he began in 1992 with "Batman: The Animated Series" and continued until his death in 2022. "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three" was the last installment of the enterprise which he voiced. It was released posthumously in 2024 and dedicated to his memory.

Early Years

Born on November 30, 1955 in Westbury, New York, Kevin Conroy was the youngest of four children in the Irish-Catholic home of Thomas and Patricia Conroy. Thomas was employed by an airline company and the family relocated to Westport, Connecticut around 1966. Due to the stress caused by his father's struggles with alcohol and suicidal tendencies, Kevin moved out of the family home and into the home of a friend during his last year of high school.

Theatre

Kevin Conroy was awarded a full scholarship to Juilliard School – a private performing arts conservatory in New York City – and relocated to New York to study there under Romanian-born actor and producer John Houseman. While a student, Kevin's roommate was late American actor Robin Williams. After graduating in 1978, Kevin toured with The Acting Company – Houseman's professional theater company. He went on to join the professional San Diego theatre company "The Old Globe." On Broadway, he performed in "Lolita" in 1981 and "Eastern Standard" in 1989.

Television

In 1978, Kevin Conroy made his small careen debut playing a bartender in the made-for-television movie "How to Pick Up Girls!" starring Desi Arnaz Jr. In 1980, he secured the recurring role of Jerry Grove in the NBC American daytime soap opera "Another World." He went on to appear in dozens of well-known television shows. From 1984 to 1985, he played Chase Kendall in 79 episodes of the daytime soap opera "Search for Tomorrow." From 1985 to 1986, he played Bart Fallmont on the prime time soap opera "Dynasty." He also guest starred on "Cheers," Matlock" and "Murphy Brown."

Kevin played Ted Kennedy in the 1983 miniseries "Kennedy," portrayed Dr. Stephen Nelson in the 1988 made-for-television movie "Killer Instinct" and starred as Dr. David Dunkle in the 1992 American sitcom "Rachel Gunn, RN."

Film

Kevin Conroy made his film debut in 1992 in the American romance drama "Chain of Desire." From 1992 until his death in 2022, he voiced the character of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the numerous DC Animated Universe films which include "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "Batman: Gothic Knight" and "Justice League vs. the Fatal Five." A wealthy playboy who transforms into a masked vigilante, the character of Bruce Wayne endeavors to keep the members of the Justice League from using their powers for evil.

Video Games

From 1994 to 2024, Kevin Conroy provided the voice for over 20 video games including the Sega CD version of "The Adventures of Batman & Robin" in 1994, the 2001 Sony PlayStation 2 game "Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy" and the 2018 Lego-themed action adventure game "Lego DC Super-Villains."

Awards

In 2001, Kevin Conroy was nominated for an Annie Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement for Voice Acting by a Male Performer in an Animated Television Series for his work in "Batman Beyond – Out of the Past." In 2015, he won a Play Legit's Best Award for Best Actor for his work in "Batman: Arkham Knight."

Philanthropy

After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2011, Kevin Conroy assisted in relief efforts by helping to cook meals for emergency service workers.

Personal Life

Kevin Conroy publicly announced that he was gay in 2016. He contributed to the annual "DC Comics Pride Anthology" of 2022 by recounting his experiences as a gay man in the story "Finding Batman." Having strived to hide his sexual preference for most of his life, he relayed how heavily discrimination affected him professionally once he revealed he was gay. "Finding Batman" went on to win the 2023 Eisner Award for Best Short Story.

Death

Kevin Conroy died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on November 10, 2022 after battling colorectal cancer. His ashes were interred at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, California.