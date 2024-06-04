Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $6 Million Birthdate: Jul 27, 1984 (39 years old) Birthplace: Boston Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Choreographer, Dancer, Actor, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kenny Wormald's Net Worth

What is Kenny Wormald's Net Worth?

Kenny Wormald is an American dancer, actor, and former reality television personality who has a net worth of $6 million. Kenny Wormald first earned major recognition in 2007 as a member of the cast of the MTV reality series "DanceLife." He went on to become an actor, appearing in such films as "Center Stage: Turn it Up," the 2011 remake of "Footloose," "By the Gun," "Love & Mercy," and "Honey 3: Dare to Dance." Wormald also had a recurring role in the second season of the AMC television series "Fear the Walking Dead."

Early Life and Education

Kenny Wormald was born on July 27, 1984 in Stoughton, Massachusetts to Melanie and Edgar. He has two brothers named Lee and Dylan. Wormald began dancing at the age of six, and throughout his childhood won a number of dance competitions. At the age of 15, he was named Teen Mr. Dance of New England. Wormald was educated at Stoughton High School, graduating in 2002. Right after his graduation, he moved to Los Angeles, California to follow his aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.

Dance Career

In 2002, Wormald won the gold medal at the World Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany. Two years later, now living in Los Angeles, he made his film debut as a dancer in the dance drama film "You Got Served." Wormald went on to appear as a dancer in the 2006 comedy films "Clerks II" and "Jackass Number Two." The year after that, he was a member of the cast of the Jennifer Lopez-produced MTV reality series "DanceLife," which followed a group of aspiring professional dancers in Hollywood. Other cast members included Blake McGrath, Staci Flood, and Celestina Aladekoba. Among his other major dance appearances, Wormald has danced in music videos for such artists as Madonna, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, and JoJo. He also served as a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake's 2007 FutureSex/LoveShow concert tour and the Pussycat Dolls' 2009 Doll Domination Tour.

Acting Career

Wormald began his acting career in 2008 as the male lead in the Oxygen television film "Center Stage: Turn it Up," a sequel to "Center Stage." He starred opposite Rachele Brooke Smith. Three years later, Wormald starred as Ren MacCormack in the remake of the musical drama "Footloose," acting and dancing opposite Julianne Hough. He next appeared in the 2013 comedy "Cavemen." The following year, Wormald was in four films: the biographical dramedy "Kid Cannabis," the crime dramas "The Living" and "By the Gun," and the drama "Lap Dance." In 2015, Wormald portrayed Beach Boys musician Dennis Wilson in the biographical drama "Love & Mercy," with Paul Dano portraying brother Brian Wilson. The same year, Wormald appeared in the horror thriller "The Girl in the Photographs" and starred in the short film "Instagram: A Caption Story," which premiered on YouTube.

Wormald starred in two films in 2016, both of them sequels: the Lifetime television film "Center Stage: On Pointe" and the direct-to-DVD release "Honey 3: Dare to Dance." In the former, he reprised his role as Tommy Anderson from "Center Stage: Turn it Up," and in the latter, he played Erik Wildwood opposite Cassie Ventura's Melea Martin. Also in 2016, Wormald played the recurring role of Derek in the second season of the AMC post-apocalyptic television series "Fear the Walking Dead," a spinoff of "The Walking Dead." In 2017, he appeared in the Western horror film "Happy Hunting" and the drama "High Low Forty." Wormald didn't return to the big screen until 2022, when he had a supporting role in the action thriller "Gasoline Alley." The stars of the film are Devon Sawa, Bruce Willis, and Luke Wilson.

Personal Life

Wormald was previously married to Danielly De Silva. They wed in 2014 before separating the following year. After their separation, Wormald rekindled his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Bennett, an English singer and dancer. Together, they had a son named Harlow in 2019.