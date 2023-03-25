What is Kenny Johnson's Net Worth?

Kenny Johnson is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Kenny Johnson is best known for his roles in "The Shield," "Saving Grace," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Chicago Fire," among other popular series. He played detective named Curtis Lemansky on 65 episodes of "The Shield" which was critically acclaimed and revolutionized the network police procedural drama.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 13, 1963 (59 years old) Place of Birth: New Haven Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kenny Johnson's Net Worth

Early Life

Kenny Johnson was born on July 13, 1963 in New Haven, Connecticut. He was raised on a 30-acre farm in Weathersfield, Vermont. After finishing high school, he attended Central Connecticut State University, where he played football and basketball.

Early Career

Johnson began his career as a model. He had contracts with agencies like Wilhelmina and Ford Models. During this time, he lived in Boston, Massachusetts before then moving to Los Angeles for more opportunities. He then started booking television commercials. In 1992, he booked his first television role when he appeared in two episodes of the show "Red Shoe Diaries." He also began booking roles in other television series like "Family Matters," "Grace Under Fire," "Caroline in the City," "Sliders," "Lie to Me," and "NCIS: Los Angeles," among others. From 1998 to 2000, he appeared as Butch "Burner" Barnes in the show "Pensacola: Wings of Gold," shooting 27 total episodes of the show. He also appeared in the films "Bushwhacked," and "Major League: Back in the Minors."

The Shield

In 1998, he booked a small role in the film "Blade." In 2001, he appeared in the film, "Under Heavy Fire.

In 2002, he auditioned for a role in "The Shield," which he did not book. However, the casting directors and show creator Shawn Ryan were so impressed with his audition that they asked him to audition for the role of Curtis Lemansky. He was successful in the audition and booked the role. The character quickly became a major player in the first seasons of the show, in large part due to the choices Johnson had made about the character's personality and his chemistry with the rest of the cast which included Michael Chiklis and Walton Goggins. He remained on the show through 2006, appearing in 65 total episodes.

Other Work

While on "The Shield," Johnson also had roles in "One on One," "Boomtown," "Smallville," "Cold Case" "Aquaman," and "Desolation Canyon." In 2006, he also appeared in the films "Desolation Canyon" and "Zzyzx." The following year, he appeared in the film "The Ungodly." The same year, he also booked his next prominent television role on the series "Saving Grace." He played Detective Ham Dewey and appeared in 46 episodes of the show between 2007 and 2010. While on the show, he also booked a recurring character role on "Sons of Anarchy," playing biker Herman Kozik. He appeared in twelve total episodes of the show during its second, third, and fourth seasons between 2009 and 2011.

In 2011, he booked the character of Matt Webb in the show "Prime Suspect." He appeared in 13 episodes between 2011 and 2012. He also appeared in the film "Few Options" in 2011. In addition to his acting role as character Frank Connor, a convicted drug smuggler who leaves prison after 22 years, he served as a co-producer of the production.

In 2012, he appeared in three episodes of "Burn Notice" as well as in an episode of "The Mentalist." The following year, he appeared in three episodes of "Dexter," playing U.S. Marshal Max Clayton. His next major television role came in 2014 when he booked the recurring character of Caleb Calhoun in 18 episodes of "Bates Motel." He remained on the show through 2017. He also had roles in "Castle" and "Motive" in 2014, in addition to booking the role of Tommy Welch for seven episodes of "Chicago Fire." He also appeared in three episodes of "Covert Affairs" the same year.

In 2015, Johnson appeared in the mystery thriller film "Solace" as character David Raymond opposite of Anthony Hopkins and Colin Farrell. He also appeared in the film "Blue" the same year. In 2016, he appeared as character Bo in the film "Run the Tide." The same year, he booked the role of Danny Voss in the series "Secrets and Lies." He appeared in 10 episodes of the series.

In 2017, Johnson produced the film "Check Point" in addition to playing the character Roy Boyle in the production. He also landed the role of Dominique Luca, a main cast role, in the series "S.W.A.T." The series is based on the 1975 series of the same name which was later developed into a film in 2003. The series was renewed for a sixth season in 2022. It exists in the shared universe with the FX crime drama "The Shield," which Johnson appeared on earlier in his career.

Personal Life

In 2005, Johnson married his long-time girlfriend, Cathleen Oveson in December. They had a daughter, Angelica, in 2009. She became an actress as well. In July of 2018, Johnson suffered an injury while on set of "S.W.A.T." He later sued the production company, Sony, over the incident.