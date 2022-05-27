Kelly Mcgillis Net Worth:

What is Kelly McGillis's Net Worth and Salary?

Kelly Mcgillis is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Kelly McGillis is best known for her performances in such films as "Witness," "Top Gun," "The House on Carroll Street," and "The Accused." Later on, she appeared in a number of horror films including "The Innkeepers" and "We Are What We Are." McGillis has also acted on stage in productions of "Don Juan," "Twelfth Night," "Hedda Gabler," and "The Graduate," among many other plays.

Kelly's big break came in 1985 she landed the role of Rachel Lapp in "Witness." In the movie she plays an Amish mother of a small boy (played by a young Lukas Haas) who is a witness to a murder. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role. From there, McGillis went on to appear in what would become one of the most popular movies of the 80s, Tony Scott's "Top Gun" (also starring Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer). Her next big role was in 1988's "The Accused," followed by a movie called "Cat Chaser." Her experience on Cat Chaser was so negative that she took a brief retirement from acting after it wrapped. From the mid to late 90s, Kelly appeared in a number of films and TV roles. She has acted sporadically from the 200os and beyond.

Early Life and Education

Kelly McGillis was born on July 9, 1957 in Los Angeles, California as the eldest of three daughters of doctor Donald and homemaker Virginia. She is of Scots-Irish, German, and Welsh descent. As a teen, she went to Newport Harbor High School in Newport Beach. For her higher education, McGillis attended Allan Hancock College's Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in Santa Maria. She subsequently moved to New York City to study acting at Juilliard, graduating with her BFA in 1983.

Film Career

The same year she graduated from Juilliard, McGillis made her feature film debut in the dramedy "Reuben, Reuben," in which she played college student Geneva Spofford. However, her breakthrough role came two years later in 1985, when she played Amish mother Rachel Lapp in the crime drama "Witness," starring Harrison Ford. For her performance, McGillis earned Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations. She had another major role the next year, starring opposite Tom Cruise in the blockbuster action drama "Top Gun." McGillis subsequently starred in the fantasy comedy "Made in Heaven," the drama "Unsettled Land," the thriller "The House on Carroll Street," and the legal drama "The Accused." She closed out the 80s with starring roles in the romantic drama "Winter People" and the heist film "Cat Chaser."

In the early 90s, McGillis starred in the drama "Grand Isle" and portrayed Babe Ruth's second wife in the biographical sports film "The Babe." She also appeared in the Russian-American comedy "Weather is Good on Deribasovskaya, It Rains Again on Brighton Beach." In 1994, McGillis played an Amish mother for the second time in her career in Rob Reiner's adventure film "North." Her credits in the latter half of the 90s include "Painted Angels," "Ground Control," "At First Sight," and "The Settlement." To begin the new millennium, McGillis starred opposite Susie Porter in the lesbian thriller "The Monkey's Mask." She was subsequently in the crime drama "Morgan's Ferry" in 2001. McGillis went on to star in a number of horror films after that, including "Supergator," "Stake Land," "The Innkeepers," and "We Are What We Are."

Stage Career

While she was a student at Juilliard, McGillis appeared in a production of William Congreve's play "Love for Love"; she then appeared in some off-Broadway and Broadway productions. Later, McGillis acted with the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC, appearing in such shows as "The Merchant of Venice," "Twelfth Night," "The Merry Wives of Windsor," and "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Her other credits have included "Don Juan," "The Seagull," "Mary Stuart," "Hedda Gabler," and "Mourning Becomes Electra." In 2004, McGillis played Mrs. Robinson in a touring production of "The Graduate." Six years later, she performed in a British touring production of "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune."

Television Career

McGillis made her first appearance on the small screen in 1984 in the television film "Sweet Revenge." The same year, she appeared on the soap opera "One Life to Live." McGillis went on to star in numerous television films over the years, with credits including "Private Sessions," "Perry Mason: The Case of the Fatal Framing," "Remember Me," "The Third Twin," and "Love Finds You in Sugarcreek." She also starred in the Hallmark Channel movie "An Uncommon Grace," her fourth Amish-themed production. Among her other credits, McGillis starred in the television film "Mother of All Secrets" and made appearances on the series "The Outer Limits," "The L Word," and "Z Nation."

Personal Life

In 1979, McGillis wed fellow Juilliard student Boyd Black; they eventually divorced in 1981. Later, in 1989, she married Fred Tillman, with whom she had two daughters named Kelsey and Sonora. In 1996, the couple's $1.5 million, 110-foot schooner was destroyed in a blaze at a marina in Florida. McGillis and Tillman divorced in 2002. Seven years later, McGillis came out as lesbian in an interview with the online magazine SheWired. In 2010, she married sales executive Melanie Leis; they ultimately split the following year. McGillis resides in Hendersonville, North Carolina.

McGillis has experienced some traumas during her life. In 1982, she was raped by a pair of men in her apartment in New York. Later, in 2016, she was assaulted by a woman who broke into her home in North Carolina. The woman was later convicted of misdemeanor breaking and entering.