Kelly Lynch is an American actress who has a net worth of $20 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, producer Mitch Glazer. Kelly Lynch is known for her roles in such films as "Cocktail," "Road House," "Drugstore Cowboy," "Curly Sue," and "Joe Somebody." For her performance in "Drugstore Cowboy," she earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. Lynch has also had roles in many television series, including "Fatherhood," "The L Word," "Magic City," and "Mr. Mercedes."

Early Life

Kelly Lynch was born on January 31, 1959 in Golden Valley, Minnesota to dancer Barbara and restaurateur Robert.

Career Beginnings

Lynch got her formal start in acting in Minneapolis, training and performing at the Guthrie Theater. After college, she worked as a flight attendant and did modeling for Elite Model Management.

Film Career

After appearing in "Portfolio," "Osa," and "Bright Lights, Big City," Lynch had her breakthrough role playing Kerry Coughlin in the 1988 Tom Cruise film "Cocktail." She went on to have an even bigger year in 1989, starring in three films: "Warm Summer Rain," "Road House," and "Drugstore Cowboy." For her performance as Dianne in the lattermost film, Lynch earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. She subsequently appeared in the remake of the noir thriller "Desperate Hours." After that, Lynch starred in John Hughes's dramedy "Curly Sue" and the romantic comedy "Three of Hearts." In 1994, she appeared in "Imaginary Crimes" and "The Beans of Egypt, Maine," the latter earning her her second Independent Spirit Award nomination. Lynch was subsequently in the science-fiction action film "Virtuosity," the drama "White Man's Burden," the crime films "Heaven's Prisoners" and "Cold Around the Heart," and the comedy "Mr. Magoo." Her final big-screen role of the decade was in the 1998 dark comedy "Homegrown."

Lynch began the new millennium with a supporting role in McG's "Charlie's Angels." She had further supporting parts over the subsequent years in "Joe Somebody," "The Slaughter Rule," and "Dallas 362." In 2005, Lynch played Jean Price in the science-fiction psychological thriller "The Jacket," and in 2006 played Morgan Elliot in the supernatural horror film "The Visitation." She next had a supporting role in the teen drama "Normal Adolescent Behavior," and then another supporting role in the music-themed drama "The Perfect Age of Rock 'n' Roll." In 2010, Lynch appeared in Gregg Araki's queer dramedy "Kaboom," as well as the drama "Passion Play," written and directed by her husband Mitch Glazer. Four years later, she played Mae Graham in the crime film "Glass Chin" and Aunt Patty in "Seattle Road." Lynch starred in two films in 2015: the crime film "The Frontier" and the mystery drama "Kepler's Dream."

Television Career

Lynch first appeared on television in a 1986 episode of "The Equalizer." The following year, she was in episodes of "The Hitchhiker" and "Miami Vice." In 1993, Lynch was in the television film "For Better and for Worse." Two years after that, she appeared in an episode of the neo-noir anthology series "Fallen Angels." Lynch was in another television film, "Brotherhood of Murder," in 1999; she played the wife of William Baldwin's character. After making a guest appearance on "Ally McBeal" in 2001, Lynch appeared in the acclaimed 2003 Lifetime television film "Homeless to Harvard: The Liz Murray Story," playing the schizophrenic, drug-addicted mother of Thora Birch's main character.

From 2004 to 2005, Lynch played the recurring role of Ivan Aycock on the Showtime series "The L Word"; she later reprised the role in a guest capacity for the show's final season in 2009. Also from 2004 to 2005, she voiced the character Angie Bindlebeep on the Nick at Nite animated sitcom "Fatherhood." Lynch had her next substantial role from 2010 to 2011, playing Laurel Cooper on the teen drama series "90210." Subsequently, from 2012 to 2013, she played the recurring role of Meg Bannock on the Starz series "Magic City," which was created by her husband. After a break from television, Lynch returned in 2017 to star as Deborah Hartsfield in the first season of the crime drama series "Mr. Mercedes," based on Stephen King's Bill Hodges novel trilogy.

Murray Brothers Roadhouse Prank Calls

In a 2012 interview with The A.V. Club, Kelly Lynch, who played the love interest of Patrick Swayze in the 1989 action film "Road House," revealed that Bill Murray or one of his brothers calls her husband, writer and producer Mitch Glazer, every time the movie is on TV and it reaches the scene where she has a sex scene with Swayze.

Lynch said that Murray or his brothers will call Glazer and pretend to be someone else, and then they will say something like, "Kelly's having sex with Patrick Swayze right now. They're doing it. He's throwing her against the rocks."

Lynch said that she has come to expect this prank, and she even finds it funny now. She said that Murray's brothers are "idiots," but they are also "sweethearts."

Personal Life

Lynch married director, screenwriter, and actor Mitch Glazer in 1992. Mitch is the showrunner on Magic City. He also helped producer "Lost in Translation", "Scrooged" and various other major motion pictures.

That year, they purchased and began renovating the renowned Oyler House in Lone Pine, California, which had been designed by architect Richard Neutra in the 1940s. Before getting married, Lynch had a daughter named Shane from a previous relationship.