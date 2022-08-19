Kellan Lutz Net Worth:

What is Kellan Lutz's Net Worth?

Kellan Lutz is an American fashion model and actor who has a net worth of $5 million. Kellan Lutz is best known for his role as Emmett Cullen in "The Twilight Saga" series of films. Following the conclusion of that series, he appeared in such films as "The Expendables 3," "The Legend of Hercules," "Experimenter," and "Money." Lutz has also appeared on a number of television series, with notable credits including "The Comeback," "FBI: Most Wanted," and "The Guardians of Justice."

Early Life and Education

Kellan Lutz was born on March 15, 1985 in Dickinson, North Dakota as one of seven sons of Karla and Bradley. His brothers are Tanner, Daniel, Brandon, Brad, Chris, and David. Growing up in the Midwest and Arizona, Lutz graduated from Horizon High School in Scottsdale. For his higher education, he attended Chapman University in Orange, California as a chemical engineering major. However, choosing to pursue a career in acting instead, he eventually dropped out.

Start of Film Career

Lutz made his feature film debut in the 2006 teen dramedy "Stick It," starring Missy Peregrym. The same year, he appeared in another teen film, "Accepted," featuring an ensemble cast led by Justin Long and Jonah Hill. Lutz subsequently appeared in two horror films: the direct-to-DVD "Ghosts of Goldfield" and the 2008 remake of the slasher film "Prom Night."

The Twilight Saga

Lutz's breakthrough role came in 2008 in the romantic fantasy film "Twilight," based on the eponymous novel by Stephenie Meyer. He played Emmett Cullen, the adopted brother of Edward, played by Robert Pattinson. Lutz went on to reprise the role in the remaining four films of "The Twilight Saga": "New Moon," "Eclipse," "Breaking Dawn – Part 1," and "Breaking Dawn – Part 2."

Further Film Career

During his "Twilight" years, Lutz appeared in a number of other films. In 2009, he was in the horror film "After Dusk They Come," and in 2010 appeared in the remake of Wes Craven's classic horror film "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Lutz had a big year in 2011; in addition to the fourth "Twilight" film, he starred in the romantic sports drama "A Warrior's Heart," the romcom "Love, Wedding, Marriage," and the action film "Arena," and also played Greek God of the Sea Poseidon in the fantasy film "Immortals."

After the conclusion of "The Twilight Saga," Lutz starred in the action film "Java Heat," the dramedy "Syrup," and the action-adventure film "Tarzan," in which he played the titular jungle hero. Lutz played another iconic hero, Hercules, in the 2014 fantasy action film "The Legend of Hercules." That same year, he played former US Marine Smilee in the action sequel "The Expendables 3." In 2015, Lutz appeared in the action thriller "Extraction" and the biographical drama "Experimenter," in which he portrayed actor William Shatner. Lutz's other film credits have included the crime thriller "Money"; the science-fiction film "The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One"; the thriller "Guardians of the Tomb"; and the crime drama "Speed Kills." He also appeared in the 2019 romcom "What Men Want," playing Captain Fucktastic.

Television Career

Lutz first appeared on television in 2004 as a contestant on the reality series "Model Citizens," about models working on community projects in various places throughout the United States. Also in 2004, he appeared on the soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." Lutz landed his first significant role on a series in 2005, when he began playing Chris MacNess on the HBO series "The Comeback." He appeared in a recurring capacity for 14 episodes through the show's conclusion in 2014. Lutz also appeared in episodes of "Six Feet Under," "Summerland," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and "Heroes," and starred in the HBO war drama miniseries "Generation Kill."

From 2008 to 2009, Lutz played George Evans on the teen drama series "90210," the fourth series in the "Beverly Hills, 90210" franchise. Following this, he served as a guest host on the reboot of the reality prank show "Punk'd." Lutz had another hosting gig in 2015 on the short-lived Fox game show "Bullseye," which he co-hosted with comedian Godfrey. Returning to acting, he landed the main role of FBI Special Agent Kenny Crosby on the CBS crime drama "FBI: Most Wanted." Lutz played this role for the show's first three seasons from 2020 to 2021. Next, in 2022, he began the recurring role of King Tsunami on the Netflix superhero parody series "The Guardians of Justice."

Charity

Lutz has been involved with numerous charities over the years. He has contributed the most to Saving Innocence, which works to rescue and rehabilitate victims of child sex trafficking. Serving as the public ambassador of the group, he makes annual donations and helps run campaigns. Lutz has also been involved with such charitable organizations as Ape Action Africa, the St. Bernard Project, and PETA.

Personal Life

In late 2017, Lutz married model and television host Brittany Gonzales. After Gonzales suffered a miscarriage in 2020, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Ashtyn, in early 2021. They had their second child, a son, in the summer of 2022.