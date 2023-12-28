What is Keeley Hawes's Net Worth?

Keeley Hawes is an award-winning English actress who has a net worth of $5 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2004, actor Matthew Macfadyen.

Keeley Hawes rose to fame in 2002 for her portrayal of Zoe Reynolds in the BBC series "Spooks." She later appeared in "Ashes to Ashes," "Bodyguard," "Honour," "Finding Alice," and "To Olivia." She also provided the voice of Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider" video games like "Tomb Raider: Legend," "Tomb Raider: Underworld," and "Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light."

Early Life

Clare Julia Hawes was born on February 10, 1976 at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England. She later began going by the name Keeley. She grew up in a council flat in Marylebone with her three older siblings. She attended Sylvia Young Theatre School where she became friends with singer Emma Bunton and actress Kellie Bright. In her teenage years, she worked in various part-time jobs, including at a casino, at Sainsbury's, and at McDonald's. While still in school, she was approached on Oxford Street by a modelling scout and signed up by Select Model Management. She later became a fashion intern for "Cosmopolitan."

Career

While she worked at "Cosmopolitan," Hawes was asked to audition for film. She first came into the public eye in the 1990s when she made appearances in films like "Troublemakers," "Karaoke," "Heartbeat," "The Beggar Bride," and "The Avengers."

She also began appearing in several BBC adaptations of classic and modern literature, including "Our Mutual Friend" in 1998, "Wives and Daughters" in 1999, and "The Blonde Bombshell" in 1999. She also appeared in four music videos in the late 1990s: "Saturday Night" by Suede, "Marvelous" by The Lightning Seeds, "Come Around" by The Mutton Birds, and "She's a Star" by James.

In 2002, Hawes appeared in the BBC drama "Tipping the Velvet." From 2002 to 2004, she appeared as Zoe Reynolds in the spy drama series "Spooks." In 2003, she appeared in the BBC's retelling of "The Canterbury Tales." In 2006, Hawes replaced Jonell Elliot as the voice of Lara Croft in the action adventure video game "Tomb Raider: Legend." From 2006 to 2007, she appeared as Rosie in the British comedy "The Vicar of Dibley." She also appeared as Jane in the comedy "Death at a Funeral" in 2007. She reprised her voiceover role as Lara Croft in the video games "Tomb Raider: Anniversary" in 2007 and "Tomb Raider: Underworld" in 2008.

In April 2008, Hawes began filming the BBC drama "Mutual Friends" and also appeared in "That Mitchell and Webb Look." From 2008 to 2010, she appeared in "Ashes to Ashes," a spin-off from the hit BBC series "Life on Mars," playing character Alex Drake. For her portrayal of Drake, she was granted the Best UK Television Actress Award in 2008 by the Glamour Awards.

In 2009, Hawes portrayed Detective Superintendent Martha Lawson in a six-episode series "Identity." The same year, she starred as Lady Agnes Holland in the three-episode relaunch of "Upstairs, Downstairs." In 2014, she appeared in the fantasy adventure film "Mariah Mundi and the Midas Box." She also guest-starred as Ms. Delphox in the eighth series of "Doctor Who." From 2014 to 2016, she appeared as Detective Inspector Lindsay Denton in the BBC Two drama "Line of Duty." Her performance in the series was highly praised and garnered her a nomination for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress.

From 2016 to 2019, Hawes played the main role of Louisa Durrell in the popular comedy-drama "The Durrells." She appeared in 2018's television series "Bodyguard" in which she played Home Secretary Julia Montague. She was nominated for a BAFTA for the role. She also appeared in "Mrs Wilson" in 2018.

In 2020, Hawes appeared as Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode in the 2020 miniseries "Honour" which was based on the real life murder of Banaz Mahmod. In 2021, she appeared in the films "Misbehaviour" and "Rebecca." The same year, she served as an executive producer and starred in the comedy-drama "Finding Alice." She also appeared in the five-part drama "It's a Sin" and received rave reviews for her performance. Hawes appeared in the 2021 film "To Olivia" as actress Patricia Neal. The film depicts Neal's marriage to Roald Dahl and the death of their daughter. In June 2022, Hawes appeared in a leading role as Dr. Susannah Zellaby in "The Midwich Cuckoos" based on the novel of the same name.

Personal Life

Hawes married the disc jockey Spencer McCallum in December 2001. The couple already had a son together named Miles who was born two years prior. They divorced in 2004. She later married Matthew Macfadyen, her co-star in "Spooks," in November 2004. They had a daughter together the following month. They welcomed a second child in September 2006. In 2014, Hawes was made an Honorary Graduate from the University of Suffolk.

Hawes has devoted some of her time and money to philanthropy. She began working with UNICEF in 2012. In 2017, she became a UNICEF ambassador. She visited Syrian refugee children and families living in the Za'atari refugee camp and host communities in Amman.