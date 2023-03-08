Ke Huy Quan Net Worth

What is Ke Huy Quan's net worth?

Ke Huy Quan is a Vietnamese-American actor, stunt coordinator, and producer who has a net worth of $800 thousand. Ke Huy Quan has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his charming performances and his ability to seamlessly switch between action and comedy roles. Ke Huy Quan is best known for his roles in some of the most iconic movies of the 80s and 90s. He has acted in several blockbuster movies such as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies, and X-Men. In 2022 Ke Huy starred in Everything Everywhere all at Once. The role earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Early Life

Ke Huy Quan was born on August 20, 1971, in Saigon, Vietnam. His family fled to the United States in 1975 during the fall of Saigon. They settled in Alhambra, California, where Ke Huy Quan grew up. He attended Mount Gabriel Elementary School and Alhambra High School. He later enrolled at the University of Southern California to study journalism.

Child Acting Career

Ke Huy Quan began his acting career at the age of 12 when he was discovered by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg cast him in the role of "Short Round" opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Ke Huy Quan's performance in the movie was highly praised, and it established him as one of the most promising child actors of the time. He went on to star in the adventure-comedy classic, The Goonies, where he played the role of Data, a gadget-loving inventor. Ke Huy Quan's performance in The Goonies cemented his status as one of Hollywood's brightest young stars.

Producing Career

After taking a break from acting, Ke Huy Quan moved behind the camera and started his producing career. He produced the movie Second Time Lucky in 1984, which starred Diane Franklin and Roger Wilson. He went on to produce the movie Together We Stand in 1986, which was a comedy about an interracial couple played by Dee Wallace and Richard Lawson. Together We Stand was one of the first American television shows to feature an interracial family.

Acting Resurgence

Ke Huy Quan's acting career went into a lull in the late 80s and early 90s, but he made a comeback in the early 2000s. He played the role of Lee in the action-comedy movie, The Corruptor, which starred Chow Yun-Fat and Mark Wahlberg. He also played the role of cab driver Kimo in the movie, Red Corner, which starred Richard Gere. Ke Huy Quan's most significant resurgence came in 2003 when he played the role of the mutant Caliban in X-Men 2.

He returned to acting in 2021 with a role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once which was released the following year to critical and commercial acclaim. For his work in the movie, Ke Huy win a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Supporting Actor. He was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Awards

Ke Huy Quan has won several awards for his acting and producing work. He won the Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor in a Feature Film for his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1985. He also won the Best Young Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Fantasy for his role in The Goonies in 1986. In 2005, he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture for his work on The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Personal Life

Ke Huy Quan is a private person and has kept his personal life out of the public eye. He is married to Stacy and they have two children together. In his free time, Ke Huy Quan enjoys practicing martial arts and is an accomplished martial artist. He is also fluent in Vietnamese, Cantonese, Mandarin, and English.

Real Estate

In 2011 Ke Huy Quan and his wife paid a little over $500,000 for a home in Woodland Hills, California. This home is worth around $1 million today.