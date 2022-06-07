Katy Mixon Net Worth:

What Is Katy Mixon's Net Worth and Salary?

Katy Mixon is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Mixon is best known for playing April Buchanon on HBO's "Eastbound & Down" (2009–2013), Victoria Flynn on CBS' "Mike & Molly" (2010–2016), and Katie Otto on ABC's "American Housewife" (2016–2021). Katy has more than 30 acting credits to her name, including the films "Four Christmases" (2008), "State of Play" (2009), "Take Shelter" (2011), and "Hell or High Water" (2016) and the television series "My Name Is Earl" (2008), "Two and a Half Men" (2009–2010), and "Psych" (2013). Mixon voiced Tina Nelson in 2015's "Minions," and she has also lent her voice to the TV series "Robot Chicken" (2011), "The Looney Tunes Show" (2013), "Neo Yokio" (2016), "Future-Worm!" (2017), "Big Hero 6: The Series" (2018–2019), and "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure" (2018). In 2022, Katy portrayed real-life murder victim Betsy Faria in the NBC miniseries "The Thing About Pam."

Early Life

Katy Mixon was born on March 30, 1981, in Pensacola, Florida. She has six siblings, and she attended Birmingham's Alabama School of Fine Arts as well as the Pensacola Private School of Liberal Arts. After graduating from high school, Katy enrolled at the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Career

In 2001, Mixon landed her first acting job, playing Calpurnia in a Utah Shakespearean Festival production of "Julius Caesar." Two years later, she moved to Los Angeles, and in 2005, she appeared in the interactive play "American Standard" at Los Angeles Edgefest. Katy's first film was 2005's "The Quiet," and in 2006, she appeared in the feature film "Blind Dating " and the short film "Zombie Prom." In 2008, she guest-starred on "My Name Is Earl" and co-starred with Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn in "Four Christmases." From 2009 to 2010, she guest-starred in three episodes of "Two and a Half Men," and in 2009, she appeared in the films "The Informers," "State of Play," and "All About Steve." From 2009 to 2013, she starred as April Buchanon, the love interest of Danny McBride's Kenny Powers, on "Eastbound & Down," and from 2010 to 2016, she played Victoria Flynn on "Mike & Molly" alongside Melissa McCarthy, Billy Gardell, and Swoosie Kurtz. "Mike & Molly" aired 127 episodes over six seasons, and "Vanity Fair" described Mixon as "the funniest part" of the show.

In 2011, Katy co-starred with Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon in "Take Shelter," appeared in the film "Drive Angry," guest-starred on "Wilfred," and voiced Mary Jane Watson in the "Robot Chicken" episode "Major League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." She starred in the 2012 short film "A Little Something on the Side," and in 2013, she guest-starred on "Psych" and voiced Petunia Pig in an episode of "The Looney Tunes Show." In 2015, Mixon appeared in the film "Soul Ties," and she provided the voice of Tina Nelson in "Minions," which grossed $1.159 billion at the box office. In 2016, she co-starred with Jeff Bridges and Chris Pine in the Academy Award-nominated film "Hell or High Water," and she began starring in the lead role of Katie Otto on "American Housewife," which aired 103 episodes over five seasons and earned her a spot on "People" magazine's "One to Watch" list. In 2022, Katy portrayed Betsy Faria in the miniseries "The Thing About Pam" alongside Renee Zellweger. In January 2022, it was announced that she had been cast in the Paramount Network musical miniseries "George & Tammy," which stars Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon as George Jones.

Personal Life

Katy married Breaux Greer, a former track and field athlete, in October 2016. They welcomed son Kingston on May 19, 2017, and daughter Elektra on May 16, 2018. Mixon previously dated TV host and cook Bobby Deen for three years.

Award Nominations

In 2011, Mixon and her "Take Shelter" co-stars earned a Gotham Independent Film Award nomination for Best Ensemble Performance. Katy has received Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Guest Role – Comedy/Musical for "The Looney Tunes Show" (2014) and Best Female Vocal Performance in a Feature Film in a Supporting Role for "Minions" (2016).