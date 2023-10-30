Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $60 Million Date of Birth: Jul 16, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: British Hong Kong Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.74 m) Profession: Model, Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Katrina Kaif's Net Worth

What is Katrina Kaif's net worth and salary?

Katrina Kaif is British-Indian actress and model who has a net worth of $60 million. She began her career as a model but eventually transitioned to acting.

Despite the initial language barrier, given her British upbringing, Katrina quickly adapted to the nuances of Bollywood.

She debuted in the film "Boom" in 2003, but it was films like "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" and "Namastey London" that truly put her on the map. Partnering with some of Bollywood's biggest names, she showcased her versatility through diverse roles, receiving acclaim for her performances in movies like "Raajneeti" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." Her dance numbers, notably "Sheila Ki Jawani" and "Chikni Chameli," have become iconic in Bollywood's musical landscape.

Her film salaries and endorsements make Katrina Kaif consistently one of the highest paid Bollywood stars in the world.

Early Life

Katrina Kaif was born in British Hong Kong on July 16, 1983. Her father is Mohammed Kaif, a British businessman of Kashmiri descent, and her mother is Suzanne Turquotte, an English lawyer and charity worker. She grew up with her seven siblings. When she was a child, her parents divorced and her father moved to the United States. Kaif has stated that her father had essentially no influence on her or her siblings as they were growing up as they were raised entirely by their mother. Due to her mother's work, the family moved to a number of different countries throughout Kaif's childhood. She and her siblings were homeschooled by a series of tutors during this time. When Kaif was 14, she won a beauty contest in Hawaii and landed her first modelling assignment. She subsequently began modelling professionally in London. During this period of time, she visited India for the first time.

Career

While modeling in a fashion show, Kaif caught the eye of London-based filmmaker Kaizad Gustad. She made her acting debut in Gustad's Hindi-English heist film "Boom." While filming in India, Kaif received a number of other acting and modelling offers and decided to stay in the country for work. However, "Boom" was both a critical and commercial failure and Indian filmmakers became hesitant to cast Kaif in their films as Kaif had a strong British accent and did not speak Hindi well at that point.

However, Kaif did land another film role in "Malliswari" in 2004. She was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress and then began receiving more film offers afterwards. In 2005, she appeared in "Sarkar" and then appeared in the film "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?" The latter film was a successful remake of the romantic comedy "Cactus Flower" and it helped Kaif establish herself in Bollywood. She received the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performanc for her work in the film.

In 2006, she appeared in "Humko Deewana Kar Gaye," which would be her first of many collaborations with costar Akshay Kumar. The same year, she also appeared in the crime thriller "Balram vs. Tharadas." In 2007, she had a very successful year after appearing in four Bollywood hits. One of these was "Namastey London," in which she starred. She played the role of a spoiled British Indian girl and was able to take advantage of her real life experience living in London to add to the role. She was also in the film "Welcome" in 2007 which would go on to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

In 2008, she appeared in the thriller "Race," the action comedy "Singh is Kinng," and the drama "Yuvvraaj." By this point, most of Kaif's roles had been secondary characters and she began seeking more substantial parts. In 2009, she got such an opportunity when she was cast in the terrorism drama "New York." The film performed well at the box office and also received good critical reviews. In 2010, she appeared in the political thriller "Raajneeti," which was also well-received. She also appeared in the slapstick comedy "Tees Maar Khan." The following year, she appeared in the coming of age dramedy "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." Her film roles over the next couple years became increasingly more and more prominent and by 2012, she was a firmly established face in Bollywood royalty.

Kaif experienced a few career fluctuations throughout the middle of the 2010s, with a number of roles in films that were commercially or critically unsuccessful. However, in 2019, she was cast in "Bharat." The film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. Kaif remains one of the most popular and high-profile celebrities in India.

Personal Life

Given Kaif's celebrity status in India, her personal life is often the subject of great attention. In 2003, rumors swirled that Kaif was in a relationship with actor Salman Khan. However, it was not until years after their break-up that Kaif confirmed they had been in a relationship and referred to it as her first serious relationship. They remained friends after they split and she has said that Khan has helped her over the years by giving her advice and improving her confidence. During the filming of "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani," Kaif was linked to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Photos of the two were leaked in August 2013 and the media considered this confirmation that the two were romantically involved. Shortly thereafter, Kaif published an open letter in which she described being upset by the invasion of privacy. The couple broke up in 2016. Kaif later began dating actor Vicky Kaushal. They married in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Their wedding received wide media coverage in India.

Outside of her work, Kaif has been active in various charitable causes. She is actively involved with Relief Projects India, which is a charitable trust run by her mother that works with creating opportunities for underprivileged children. She has also been vocal about gender equality, domestic violence, and women's empowerment. She spoke at the 2016 WeUnite conference, an event organized by UN Women. She has also voiced her support for LGBT rights, and has supported various organizations devoted to children's education and cancer research. In 2019, she launched the #Kare initiative, a charitable program under her cosmetics' brand, Kay Beauty, in support of a number of causes like the employment of rural women.