Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $1.5 Million Date of Birth: Mar 17, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Reseda Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession: Pornographic film actor, Actor, Radio personality Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Katie Morgan's Net Worth

What is Katie Morgan's Net Worth?

Katie Morgan is an adult film actress who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Katie Morgan made her debut in the adult entertainment industry in 2001. Additionally, she has appeared in some mainstream films and television series, and has hosted podcasts and radio talk shows. Morgan has been inducted into both the AVN and XRCO Halls of Fame for her work in the porn industry.

Early Life

Katie Morgan was born on March 17, 1980 in Los Angeles, California into a highly religious family. As a young adult, she served as a drug mule transporting marijuana across the United States-Mexico border.

Adult Career

After being arrested in 2000 for smuggling over 100 pounds of marijuana from Mexico into the United States, Morgan paid off her bail and plea bargain by entering the pornography industry. She went on to make her debut in adult films in 2001, appearing in such titles as "Cunt Hunt 1," "Ecstasy 6," "Extreme Teen 17," "Young Muff 7," and "More Dirty Debutantes 197." The following year, Morgan's credits included "Barely Legal 22," "Craving for Black," "Four Finger Club 20," "Hot Showers 3," "Teen Sensations 2," and the second and third installments of "Pussyman's Face Sitting Fanatics." Among her numerous 2003 credits were "Cheerleader School," "Flash Flood 7," "Naughty Little Nymphs," "Pop That Cherry 3," "Space Nuts," "Summer Camp Sun Bunnies," and "Whore of the Rings 2." Morgan continued her prolific porn career in the years after that, appearing in hundreds of videos and films. In 2005, the year she appeared in such titles as "Busty Beauties 15," "Girl Crazy 5," "Stacked and Packed," and "Tongues and Twats 1," Morgan received the XRCO Award for Unsung Siren. Later, in 2009, she won the AVN Award for Crossover Star of the Year.

Morgan was less active in porn in the early 2010s, as she had unofficially retired after marrying her second husband. However, she appeared in numerous compilations, including "Big Boob Bonanza," "Fuck Machine," "To My Balls 2," "Hot White Mommies," and "Innocent Angels 3." In 2013, Morgan was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. In 2015, seven years after her unofficial retirement from porn, Morgan returned to a more normal level of activity. She appeared in "Lex's Breast Fest 6" and "MILF Massage," and filmed such web scenes as "Ticklish Pussy" and "Sex in the Spa." Morgan's credits in 2016 included "Brothers and Sisters 3," "Dime Piece 2," "First Prince 3," "Lesbian Maids," "MILF Pact," and "Stop Fucking My Friends." She has been in a plethora of pornographic films and scenes since then, and in 2021, was inducted into the XRCO Hall of Fame for her prolific, two-decade career in the adult entertainment industry.

Mainstream Film and Television

Morgan has made some appearances in mainstream films and television series. In 2004, she appeared in the HBO documentary series "Pornucopia," about the California porn industry. Later, in 2008, Morgan appeared as herself in an episode of the HBO series "Entourage," and also made her mainstream feature film debut in Kevin Smith's sex comedy "Zack and Miri Make a Porno." Among her other mainstream appearances, she served as a panelist on the Logo TV program "That Sex Show" in 2013.

Radio and Podcasts

Morgan has hosted a number of radio talk shows and podcasts, some dirtier than others. Some of them, such as "Katie Morgan on Sex Toys," "Katie Morgan: Porn 101," and "Katie Morgan's Sex Tips: Questions, Anyone?," she would host largely naked. From 2011 to 2013, she hosted "Having Sex, With Katie Morgan" on Smodcast.com. Elsewhere, Morgan has been interviewed on various FM and Sirius Satellite Radio shows, including "King Dude" and "The Mike Church Show."

Personal Life

Morgan has been married multiple times. Her first marriage lasted from 1998 to 2009, ending in divorce. Morgan was subsequently married to Jim Jackman, whom she also eventually divorced. In 2017, she wed fellow pornographic film actor Evan Stone.