Katie Aselton Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Oct 1, 1978 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Milbridge Gender: Female Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Film director Nationality: United States of America

What is Katie Aselton's Net Worth?

Katie Aselton is an American film director, actress, and producer who has a net worth of $12 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband since 2006, fellow actor and "The League" co-star, Mark Duplass.

Early Life

Katie Aselton was born in Milbridge, Maine in October 1978. She competed in pageants and was named Miss Maine Teen USA in 1995 and Miss Teen USA first runner-up the same year.

She studied at the Boston University School of Communications before moving to Los Angeles, California. She also studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York.

Career

Aselton began her professional acting career with minor roles in independent films and TV shows. She caught her big break when she appeared in and also co-produced the film "The Puffy Chair" in 2005, which was directed by her future husband Mark Duplass. The film was a success at Sundance and set the stage for Aselton's continued success in the independent film world.

In 2009, Aselton landed a key role in the TV show "The League", where she played the character of Jenny, an experience that not only bolstered her acting career but also gave her the opportunity to direct episodes. This was followed by her directorial debut, "The Freebie", an independent dramedy that premiered at Sundance in 2010. Aselton continued to show her versatility and talent both in front of and behind the camera with her roles in films like "Black Rock" (2012), which she also directed and co-wrote.

Aselton has continued to build a name for herself in the film and television industry, appearing in popular shows such as "Legion", and in films like "Fun Mom Dinner" and "Father Figures".

Real Estate

In 2015, Mark and Katie purchased a home in Silver Lake for $4.44 million. Just before this purchase, they sold a home in Los Feliz for $1.95 million. Originally designed by famed architect Barbara Bestor, the Silver Lake home made headlines for being the second-most expensive home in the neighborhood when Duplass snatched it up.

Originally constructed in 2006, the 7,200-square-foot home was once the most expensive residence in Silver Lake when it sold for $3.35 million in 2007. This residence features six bedrooms, a library, a gym, a roof deck, solar panels, and exceptional views of the surrounding area. Outside, there is one-third of an acre of land, which features a pool and grassy lawns.

In 2018, Mark purchased a home in Valley Village, California. He paid $1.75 million for the residence, which spans 3,442 square feet of living space and features four bedrooms. Additional features include a state-of-the-art security system, an outdoor fireplace, a pool, and a spa. Although the property is certainly luxurious, observers quickly determined that this was likely an investment for Duplass rather than a home he intended to live in.

This assessment was proven correct in 2019 when he sold his Valley Village home after just one year. Mark and his wife managed to sell the property for $1.925 million, which resulted in a profit of about $175,000. Not bad for an investment of less than one year.

Just one year later, the couple aimed to offload their other property in Silver Lake. Duplass and Aselton listed the property for $6.75 million, which would represent a multi-million dollar profit margin if they manage to flip it. As of this writing, the couple was still looking for a buyer.