Kathryn Bernardo Net Worth

What Is Kathryn Bernardo's Net Worth?

Kathryn Bernardo is a Filipino actress and singer who has a net worth of $14 million.

Kathryn Bernardo is best known for being the most commercially successful Filipino film actress of the 2010s, with her movies grossing more than ₱3.8 billion at the box office. She is also one of the highest-earning Filipino celebrities in the world, with average income in recent years in the range of $3-5 million.

Kathryn began acting as a child, and she has played Young Anna / Victoria on "Magkaribal" (2010), Mara on "Mara Clara" (2010–2011), Ella Dimalanta on "Growing Up" (2011–2012), Mikay Maghirang on "Princess and I" (2012–2013), Chichay Tampipi on "Got to Believe" (2013–2014), Ynamorata Macaspac and Maria Amor de Jesus on "Pangako sa'yo" (2015–2016), Malia on "La luna sangre" (2017–2018), and Alisson "Ali" Fajardo on "2 Good 2 Be True" (2022). Bernardo has also appeared in films such as "Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay" (2013), "She's Dating the Gangster" (2014), "Crazy Beautiful You" (2015), "Barcelona: A Love Untold" (2016), "The Hows of Us" (2018), "Three Words to Forever" (2018), "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (2019), and "A Very Good Girl" (2023). She released the album "Kathryn" in 2014, and it was certified Platinum in the Philippines. "People Asia" dubbed Bernardo the "Box Office Queen of her generation" because she is the only Filipino actress who has starred in two films that brought in than ₱800 million each at the box office. "EdukCircle" included her on its "Most Influential Celebrities of the Decade" list in 2020. Kathryn appeared in numerous projects with Daniel Padilla, who she dated from 2012 to 2023.

Early Life

Kathryn Bernardo was born Kathryn Chandria Manuel Bernardo on March 26, 1996, in Cabanatuan, Philippines. She is the daughter of Teodore and Luzviminda Bernardo, and she has two older sisters, Kaye and Chrysler. Kathryn was raised in the Nontrinitarian Christian church Iglesia ni Cristo. Bernardo studied at Flowerlane Montessori Children's House and OB Montessori Center, and in 2011, she began participating in the Angelicum College homeschooling program. After graduation, she enrolled at Enderun Colleges in pursuit of a marketing degree, but she paused her studies due to scheduling conflicts with "Got to Believe," which aired from 2013 to 2014.

Career

Kathryn made her film debut as the young version of the title character in 2003's "Lupe: A Seaman's Wife." That year she also played Young Cielo San Carlos on the ABS-CBN drama "It Might Be You" and Young Shane Diwata on the ABS-CBN primetime soap opera "Sana'y Wala Nang Wakas." Bernardo then appeared in the films "Gagamboy" (2004), "Nasaan Ka Man" (2005), "Tatlong Baraha" (2006), and "Supahpapalicious" (2008), and she starred in a main role, Maya Guevarra, on the television series "Super Inggo" in 2006. From 2005 to 2008, she was a cast member on the sketch comedy series "Goin' Bulilit," and in 2010, she played Young Anna / Victoria on "Magkaribal," which aired on ABS-CBN. Kathryn returned to the network to star as Mara on "Mara Clara" (2010–2011), Mikaella "Ella" Dimalanta on "Growing Up" (2011–2012), Mikay Maghirang on "Princess and I" (2012–2013), and Cristina Carlotta "Chichay" Tampipi on "Got to Believe" (2013–2014). In 2011, she starred in the films "Way Back Home" and Shake, Rattle & Roll 13," and in 2012, she appeared in "24/7 in Love" and "Sisterakas" alongside her "Princess and I" castmate Daniel Padilla. Bernardo teamed back up with Padilla for 2013's "Must Be… Love" (which grossed ₱113 million) and "Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay" (₱189 million), 2014's "She's Dating the Gangster" (₱286 million), 2015's "Crazy Beautiful You" (₱320 million), 2016's "Barcelona: A Love Untold" (₱321 million), 2017's "Can't Help Falling in Love" (₱320 million) and "Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad" (₱571 million), and 2018's "The Hows of Us" (₱810 million). "The Hows of Us" is the second highest-grossing Filipino movie of all-time.

Kathryn has also starred in the films "Three Words to Forever" (2018), "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (2019), and "A Very Good Girl" (2023), and "Hello, Love, Goodbye" became the highest-grossing Filipino film in history with a gross of ₱880.6 million. From 2015 to 2016, she played Yna Macaspac / Maria Amor de Jesus on the ABS-CBN drama "Pangako sa 'Yo," and she starred as Malia Rodriguez/ Emilio "Mio"/ Toni/ Punong Bantay on the horror-fantasy series "La Luna Sangre" from 2017 to 2018. In 2022, Bernardo played Alisson "Ali" Fajardo on the Kapamilya Channel series "2 Good 2 Be True." Padilla starred alongside her on all three shows, and "2 Good 2 Be True" was Netflix Philippines' most-watched series in 2022.

Personal Life

Kathryn began a relationship with Daniel Padilla in May 2012. In November 2023, Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they had ended their relationship, and Kathryn wrote on Instagram, "I'm well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It's true that Deej and I have decided to part ways." She added, "What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love."

Awards and Nominations

Bernardo has received six FAMAS Award nominations, winning the German Moreno Youth Achievement Award in 2011. Her other nominations were for Best Actress for "Pagpag: Nine Lives" (2014), "She's Dating the Gangster" (2015), "Crazy Beautiful You" (2016), "Barcelona: A Love Untold" (2017), and "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (2020). "Hello, Love, Goodbye" also earned her a VP Choice Award for Movie Actress of The Year and nominations from the FAP Luna Awards and Gawad Urian Awards. Kathryn has won five Star Awards for Movies: the Movie Love Team of the Year for "Crazy Beautiful You" (shared with Daniel Padilla, 2016), "Barcelona: A Love Untold" (shared with Padilla, 2017), "The Hows of Us" (shared with Padilla, 2019), and "Hello, Love, Goodbye" (shared with Alden Richards, 2021) and Movie Actress of the Year for "The Hows of Us." She also won an Entertainment Editors' Choice Award for Best Actress for "The Hows of Us," and she earned a Best Actress nomination for "Pagpag: Nine Lives" at the 2013 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Bernardo won GMMSF Box-Office Entertainment Awards for Most Promising Female Star of the Year and Most Promising Loveteam of the Year (shared with Padilla) for "Sisterakas" in 2013, Princess of Philippine Movies for "Pagpag: Siyam na Buhay" in 2014, Teen Queen of Philippine Movies and Television for "She's Dating the Gangster" in 2015, Princess of Philippine Movies for "Crazy Beautiful You" in 2016, Box-Office Queen for "Barcelona: A Love Untold" in 2017, Princess of Philippine Movies for "Can't Help Falling in Love With You" in 2018, and Phenomenal Star of Philippine Cinema and the Golden Jury Award for Highest Grossing Film of All Time for "The Hows of Us" in 2019.