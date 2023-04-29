What is Kathleen Robertson's net worth?

Kathleen Robertson is a Canadian actress and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Kathleen Robertson is best known for her roles as Tina Edison in the Canadian sitcom "Maniac Mansion" (1990 to 1993) and as Clare Arnold on "Beverly Hills, 90210" )1994 to 1997 during seasons four to seven). She has appeared in the films "Nowhere", "Splendor", "Dog Park", "Beautiful", "Scary Movie 2", "XX/XY", "I am Sam", and "Hollywoodland" among others. She was one of the lead characters on the David E Kelley series "Girls Club." Robertson has had guest starring roles on "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "CSI: Miami", "Medium", and "Rookie Blue". For two seasons she starred in the Starz series "Boss" alongside Kelsey Grammer. In 2013, Robertson was cast as a lead in the Steven Bochco series "Murder in the First." She also appears in the second season of the A&E series "Bates Motel."

Place of Birth: Hamilton Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.63 m) Profession: Actor, Television Producer Nationality: Canada

Early Life

Kathleen Robertson was born on July 8, 1973 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She attended Sherwood Secondary School and Hillfield Strathallan College, a local private school. She got involved in acting at a young age as she enrolled in acting classes at the age of 10 and began landing roles in local theatre productions.

Career

Robertson earned a few on-screen roles early on in her career while still a young teenager. She appeared in "Left Out" in 1985 and "The Campbells" in 1986. In 1988, she appeared in an episode of "My Secret Identity." She booked her first major role in 1990 when she was cast as series regular Tina Edison in "Maniac Mansion." She remained on the show until 1993, appearing in 65 episodes overall and receiving a nomination at the Young Artist Awards in the Best Young Actress Co-Starring in an Off-Primetime or Cable Series. While on the show, she had also made her big screen American debut in the film "Quiet Killer" in 1992.

In 1994, Robertson was cast in the series regular role of Clare Arnold in the Fox teen drama series "Beverly Hills, 90210." She remained on the popular series from 1994 to 1997 during seasons four to seven. After she left the show, she appeared in the 1997 film "Nowhere" by director Gregg Araki. In 1999, she appeared in another Araki film, "Splendor." In 1998, she appeared opposite Luke Wilson in the romantic comedy "Dog Park." In 2000, she appeared in "Beautiful" followed by "Scary Movie 2" in 2001.

In 2002, Robertson appeared in the independent drama film "XX/XY" with Mark Ruffalo. The film received high praise from critics and was one of Robertson's more serious roles at the time. She also appeared in the television movie "Torso: The Evelyn Dick Story" the same year. She was nominated for a Gemini Award for her performance in the film. She additionally starred in the short-lived Fox legal drama "Girls Club" in 2002.

Throughout the 2000s, Robertson continued appearing in independent films and episodes of popular television shows like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Medium," "CSI: Miami," and "Rookie Blue." In 2006, she appeared in "Hollywoodland" opposite Adrien Brody." She also began working behind the screen, acting as the executive producer of the IFC comedy series "The Business" from 2006 to 2007. In 2007, she also starred in the award-winning Syfy miniseries "Tin Man."

In 2011, she was cast in a main role in the Starz original drama series "Boss." It was cancelled after two seasons. She also appeared in a number of made-for-television movies like "Last Exit," "Time of Death," and "Mr. Hockey: The Gordie Howe Story." For her work in the latter film, she won a Best Actress Leo Award. For her work in "Last Exit," she was nominated at the Gemini Awards in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role category. In 2013, she was cast as the lead detective role in "Murder in the First." She also appeared in the film "The Vatican Tapes" and was cast in the second season of "Bates Motel" in 2015. Additionally, she was cast in the leading role alongside Eric Dane in the four-hour miniseries "The Fixer." In 2018, Roberson was cast in the drama series "Northern Rescue." It was released on Netflix in March of 2019. In 2021, she appeared in a pivotal role in the final season of "The Expanse."

In addition to her acting career, Robertson has also worked as a writer, producer, and creator. She began producing and screenwriting in the 2010s. In 2015, she completed the Writers Guild's Showrunners Training Program. There, she was mentored by former WGA West president John Wells. In 2017, she began adapting the novel "The Descendants" by author Kaui Hart Hemmings into a film. The same year, she also began developing "Swimming with Sharks," a series based on the 1994 Hollywood satire film. The series was picked up by The Roku Channel and premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas in March of 2022. Additionally, she created the comedy-drama pilot "Your Time is Up" for the Lifetime channel.

Personal Life

Robertson dated acclaimed independent filmmaker Gregg Araki from 1997 to 2000, also appearing in a few of his films. Since 2004, she has been married to film producer Chris Cowles. Together, they run a production company together called DEBUT CONTENT. In 2008, she gave birth to their first child, William. In 2016, they welcomed their second son, Bennett. The family lives in Los Angeles, California.

Real Estate

In 1998 Kathleen paid $439,000 for a home in Los Angeles. In December 2020 she husband Chris Cowles sold the home for $2.1 million.

In 2018 Kathleen and Chris paid $1.8 million for a home in Los Angeles that is currently their primary residence.