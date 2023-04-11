What is Katherine Moennig's Net Worth?

Katherine Moennig is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Katherine moved to New York City at 18 and studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. One of her earliest professional roles was starring in a music video for the band Our Lady Peace. She also appeared in a Fleet Bank commercial and in a Red Cross campaign. Her first TV role was as Jacqueline "Jake" Pratt in the TV series "Young Americans" in 2000. She is probably best known for starring as Shane McCutcheon in the TV series "The L World." She starred in 70 episodes of the series between 2004 and 2009. From 2009 to 2010 she starred as Dr. Miranda Foster in the series "Three Rivers." From 2013 to 2019 she starred as Lena in the series "Ray Donovan." She appeared in 65 episodes of "Ray Donovan." In 2022 Moennig reprised her role on "The L Word: Generation Q." Katherine also starred in the movies "Love the Hard Way," "The Shipping News," "Invitation to a Suicide," "Art School Confidential," "Everybody's Fine," "The Lincoln Lawyer," and "Gone."

Early Life

Katherine Moennig was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 0n December 29, 1977. She is the daughter of Broadway dancer Mary Zahn and violin maker William Moennig III. For over 100 years William Moennig & Son operated as one of the world's most respected makers, restorers and appraisers of violins.

Katherine's father William III's half sister is actress Blythe Danner. Blythe Danner's daughter is Gwyneth Paltrow. So Gwyneth and her brother Jake Paltrow are Katherine's cousins.

Moennig's interest in acting was ignited at a young age, and she decided to pursue a career in the arts. After graduating from high school, Moennig enrolled at the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City, where she honed her acting skills and prepared for a career in the industry.

The L Word

Katherine Moennig's big break came in 2004 when she was cast as Shane McCutcheon in the groundbreaking Showtime series "The L Word." The show, which chronicled the lives of a group of friends living in West Hollywood, was one of the first to prominently feature LGBTQ+ characters and storylines. Moennig's portrayal of the androgynous, charismatic, and complex Shane quickly gained her a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim.

Moennig's work on "The L Word" not only established her as a talented actress, but also as an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation in the media. Her portrayal of Shane brought visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and contributed to the show's groundbreaking status. The series ran for six seasons, solidifying Moennig's place in the entertainment industry.

Film Career and Other Television Roles

In addition to her success on "The L Word," Katherine Moennig has appeared in a number of films and television series throughout her career. Her film credits include roles in "The Shipping News" (2001), "The Lincoln Lawyer" (2011), and "Lane 1974" (2017). Moennig has also made guest appearances on popular television shows such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "CSI: Miami," and "Grey's Anatomy."

Ray Donovan and Beyond

In 2013, Katherine Moennig was cast in the Showtime Liev Schreiber crime drama "Ray Donovan," in which she played the role of Lena, a skilled investigator and confidant to the show's titular character. Moennig's performance in the series showcased her ability to take on diverse roles and garnered her praise from both critics and fans alike. "Ray Donovan" ran for seven seasons, further cementing Moennig's reputation as a versatile and talented actress.

Following the conclusion of "Ray Donovan," Moennig reprised her role as Shane McCutcheon in the "The L Word" sequel series, "The L Word: Generation Q," which premiered in 2019. The show's return allowed Moennig to continue her work as an advocate for LGBTQ+ representation and explore new dimensions of her iconic character.

Personal Life and Activism

Throughout her career, Katherine Moennig has been open about her own sexuality and has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in the media. Moennig's dedication to her craft and her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the entertainment industry have made her an influential figure both on and off the screen.

Real Estate

In 2006 Katherine paid $750,000 for a home in LA's Laurel Canyon neighborhood. In September 2017 she sold this property for $1.115 million.

In July 2017 Katherine paid $1.4 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. In March 2022 she listed the home for sale for $1.895 million. A month later she sold this home for $2.4 million, more than $500,000 OVER her asking price.