What is Katherine Langford's Net Worth?

Katherine Langford is an Australian actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Katherine Langford had her career breakthrough starring as Hannah Baker on the Netflix teen drama series "13 Reasons Why" from 2017 to 2018. She went on to appear in the films "Love, Simon," "Knives Out," and "Spontaneous," and to star on the television series "Cursed" and "Savage River."

Katherine is extremely popular on social media, sporting over 40 million followers on Instagram alone.

Early Life and Education

Katherine Langford was born on April 29, 1996 in Perth, Australia as the eldest daughter of Elizabeth and Stephen, both medical doctors. Her younger sister is Josephine, who also became an actress. Growing up, Langford took vocal lessons in classical, jazz, and contemporary voice. She was educated at Perth Modern School, where she studied music and drama and was a star swimmer. Langford performed in several musical and drama competitions during her time in high school. She went on to attend the Principal Academy of Dance & Theatre Arts from 2014 to 2015. In the latter year, Langford trained at Nicholson's Academy of Screen Acting and participated in an actors residency at the National Institute of Dramatic Art. Although she had intended to continue her studies at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Langford elected to pursue her professional career instead.

Television Career

In 2017, Langford had her career breakthrough on the Netflix teen drama series "13 Reasons Why," based on the YA novel by Jay Asher. She starred as main character Hannah Baker, a high school student who takes her life after being repeatedly subjected to sexual abuse and mistreatment. Langford played the character for the first two seasons of the show, and earned a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Television Series Drama. She had her next main role on the Netflix fantasy series "Cursed," which premiered in 2020. On the show, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Langford played Nimue, a magical young social pariah who embarks on a quest to save her people from a holy war. She starred alongside Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Lily Newmark, among others. "Cursed" ran for one season before it was canceled in 2021. The year after that, Langford starred as ex-inmate and suspected murderer Miki Anderson in the six-part Australian crime drama series "Savage River." Her co-stars included Mark Coles Smith, Robert Grubb, and Nadine Garner.

Film Career

After appearing in the 2017 independent film "The Misguided," Langford had her first Hollywood film role in the 2018 gay teen dramedy "Love, Simon." Based on Becky Albertalli's novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda," the film stars Nick Robinson as Simon, a closeted gay teenager navigating his life in and out of high school. Langford plays Leah Burke, one of Simon's best friends. "Love, Simon" was well-received by both critics and audiences. Next, in 2019, Langford appeared in Rian Johnson's ensemble mystery comedy "Knives Out" as Meg Thrombey, the daughter of Toni Collette's character Joni. The film was a critical and commercial success, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. After that, Langford starred opposite Charlie Plummer in the coming-of-age comedy horror film "Spontaneous," based on the novel by Aaron Starmer. The film was released in 2020 to strong reviews from critics.

Theater Career

As a teenager and young adult, Langford acted in stage productions of "Hotel Sorrento" and "Evita." She had her first professional theater role in 2024, starring as Sally Bowles in "Cabaret" on the West End.