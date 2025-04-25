What was Katherine Helmond's Net Worth?

Early Life and Education

Katherine Helmond was born on July 5, 1929 in Galveston, Texas to Thelma and Patrick. She had a younger sister named Jo Ann who died in infancy. Helmond was raised by her mother and grandmother, as her father left the family when she was still a child. She went to Catholic school and acted in school plays. Her mother eventually remarried in 1937.

Television Career

Helmond started acting regularly on television in the 1970s. She had guest roles on a myriad of shows during the decade, including "Gunsmoke," "Adam's Rib," "The Bob Newhart Show," "Mannix," "The Rookies," "Petrocelli," and "The Bionic Woman." Helmond also appeared in such television films as "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," "The Legend of Lizzie Borden," "James Dean," and "Diary of a Teenage Hitchhiker." Her breakthrough role, however, came in 1977, when she began starring as ditzy matriarch Jessica Tate on the ABC sitcom "Soap." The show ran for four seasons through 1981, earning Helmond a Golden Globe Award and four consecutive Emmy Award nominations. During the run of the show, Helmond starred in the 1980 television film "Scout's Honor." She went on to appear in the 1982 miniseries "World War III." Helmond landed her next main role in 1984, on the ABC sitcom "Who's the Boss?" She played Mona Robinson, the feisty mother of Judith Light's character Angela Bower. One of the most popular sitcoms of the era, "Who's the Boss?" ran for eight seasons through 1992. For her role, Helmond won a Golden Globe and received two Emmy nominations.

Helmond starred in a string of television films in the early 1990s, including "When Will I Be Loved?" and "Grass Roots." In 1995, she portrayed notorious Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in the two-part television film "Liz: The Elizabeth Taylor Story." Also that year, Helmond joined the cast of the ABC sitcom "Coach," playing recently widowed football team owner Doris Sherman. She remained on the show until its conclusion in 1997. Meanwhile, in 1996, Helmond began playing Lois Whelan on the CBS sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." She played the character, the mother of Patricia Heaton's character Debra, for 14 episodes until 2004. Helmond earned an Emmy nomination for her work. She made many other television appearances during her time on that show, including in the Christmas television films "Ms. Scrooge," "How to Marry a Billionaire: A Christmas Tale," and "Mr. St. Nick." Helmond also appeared in episodes of "Providence" and "Strong Medicine" at the turn of the century. Among her final television credits were guest roles on "The Glades," "Melissa & Joey," "True Blood," and "Harry's Law."

Film Career

Helmond made her big-screen debut in the 1955 film "Wine of Morning." She didn't appear in another film until 1971, with a supporting role in Arthur Hiller's satirical black comedy "The Hospital," starring George C. Scott. Helmond reunited with Scott in the cast of the 1975 disaster film "The Hindenburg." The year after that, she appeared in Alfred Hitchcock's final film, "Family Plot," and in the historical drama "Baby Blue Marine." After a break from the big screen, Helmond returned in 1981 to play Mrs. Ogre in Terry Gilliam's fantasy adventure film "Time Bandits." She subsequently played Mrs. Ida Lowry in Gilliam's 1985 film "Brazil." Also in 1985, Helmond was in "Shadey."

In 1987, Helmond played the mother of Goldie Hawn's main character in the romantic comedy "Overboard." The following year, she appeared in the supernatural horror film "Lady in White." In the early 1990s, Helmond played the mother of the titular character in the comedy "Inside Monkey Zetterland" and the mother of Jack Scalia's main character in the comedy "Amore!" Later in the decade, she had a brief part in Terry Gilliam's Hunter S. Thompson adaptation "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Helmond's credits in the 21st century include "The Perfect Nanny," "Beethoven's 5th," "Collaborator," and "Frank & Ava." She also voiced the old car Lizzie, a 1923 Ford Model T Coupe, in Pixar's three animated "Cars" films.

Stage Career

Helmond made her debut on stage in a production of "As You Like It" in the 1950s. On Broadway, she appeared in Eugene O'Neill's "The Great God Brown" in 1973, earning her a Tony Award nomination. Helmond's other Broadway credits include "Private Lives" and "Mixed Emotions."

Personal Life and Death

Helmond married her first husband, actor George N. Martin, in 1959. They divorced in 1962. She went on to marry David Christian, with whom she remained for the rest of her life.

Helmond was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease late in life. She passed away from complications of the illness on February 23, 2019 at her home in Los Angeles.