Katharine Towne Net Worth

What is Katharine Towne's Net Worth?

Katharine Towne is an American actress who has a net worth of $10 million. Katherine Towne is known for her work in projects such as "Go", "Mulholland Drive", "What Lies Beneath", "The In Crowd", and the comedy series "Ask Harriet". The daughter of two major Hollywood figures, she grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry yet carved out her own path as a performer. Towne often gravitated toward offbeat or character-driven roles, balancing indie films with mainstream studio work while maintaining a relatively low public profile. Her early career momentum made her a familiar face during a vibrant period for youth-oriented films, and she continued acting into the 2010s with appearances in shows like "CSI" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer". Towne's personal life briefly drew more attention than her professional one due to a whirlwind marriage to actor Charlie Hunnam, something both later described with candor and humor. Through it all, Towne built a life largely away from Hollywood spectacle, choosing privacy and consistency over relentless visibility.

Early Life

Katharine Payne Towne was born on July 17, 1978, in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of screenwriter Robert Towne and actress Julie Payne, placing her in one of Hollywood's most respected artistic families. Growing up in Los Angeles, she developed an interest in performing at a young age and pursued acting after high school, beginning to land roles while still in her late teens.

Acting Career

Towne made her film debut in the mid 1990s and gained early attention for her supporting role in the ensemble hit "Go". She continued to work steadily in both film and television, appearing in "She's All That", "Mulholland Drive", "The In Crowd", "What Lies Beneath", and the romantic comedy "Speaking of Sex". On television she appeared in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", "CSI", "Without a Trace", "My Boys", and "Numbers". Her range allowed her to shift between dramatic supporting characters and comedic roles, and she built a long résumé of consistent screen work rather than chasing marquee stardom.

Personal Life

Katharine married actor Charlie Hunnam in 1999 after the pair met at a "Dawson's Creek" audition. At the time, he was 18, and she was 20. They married during a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas after knowing each other for only three weeks. The marriage lasted until 2002. Years later, Hunnam described their union as "three terrible, painful, expensive years" but added that "I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory." Towne has kept her personal life private in the years since.

Real Estate

Katharine grew up in Los Angeles, spending much of her childhood in the Pacific Palisades home owned by her father. He purchased the property in 1987 for $2.5 million and sold it in 2015 for $9.65 million. The home later sold again in 2021 for $22 million. As an adult, Towne owned a property in Studio City for several years, which she sold in 2022 for approximately $2.5 million.