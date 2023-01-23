Katee Sackhoff Net Worth:

What is Katee Sackhoff's Net Worth and Salary?

Katee Sackhoff is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Katee Sackhoff made her professional acting debut just after graduating from high school, when she was cast in the television movie, "Fifteen and Pregnant". After shooting the project, she moved to Los Angeles to focus on acting full-time. She appeared in a string of short-lived television series throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, before being cast in the role that would bring her the most widespread fame, as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the reboot of "Battlestar Galactica". The series ran for five seasons. She has guest starred on such television shows as "Cold Case", "Robot Chicken", "Nip/Tuck", and "The Big Bang Theory", and has played starring or recurring roles on "Bionic Woman", "24" and "The Mandalorian". From 2012 – 2017 she appeared on the series "Longmire". In 2019 she debuted in the Netflix series "Another Life".

Early Life

Katie Sackhoff was born on April 8, 1980 in Portland, Oregon. Her mother, Mary, worked as school program coordinator for English-as-second-language (ESL) while her father, Dennis, worked as a land developer. They raised her in St. Helens, Oregon and she attended Sunset High School in Beaverton, graduating in 1998. Throughout school, she had been a competitive swimmer but an injury in her knee prevented her from pursuing a career in the sport. She then began practicing yoga and pursuing other interests, like acting.

Career

When she was 17, Sackhoff moved to Los Angeles to pursue her interest in acting. Her first role was in the Lifetime movie "Fifteen and Pregnant" which starred Kirsten Dunst. She played a teenager with a baby in the movie. She landed her first recurring role as the character Annie in MTV's "Undressed." She then landed a supporting role in "The Education of Max Bickford." Her major motion picture debut was in the film "My First Mister" and soon after she appeared in "Halloween: Resurrection."

In 2006, she landed what would become one of her most widely known roles in the miniseries, "Battlestar Galactica." She played character Kara "Starbuck" Thrace and reprised the role in the follow-up television series. In 2006, she won a Saturn Award for Best Actress on Television. Sackhoff has stated that she based the inspiration for her character off of Linda Hamilton's portrayal of Sarah Connor in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." In 2009, the television series wrapped up.

Sackhoff had continued working on other projects while on "Battlestar Galactica." She was cast as the evil cyborg Sarah Corvus in the 2007 NBC series "Bionic Woman." She also appeared in the action science-fiction movie "The Last Sentinel" and the thriller film "White Noise: The Light."

She then appeared as the main character in the Lifetime Original Movie, "How I Married My High School Crush" and made guest appearances on "Cold Case," "ER," "Law & Order," and "Robot Chicken." She also provided the voice of a female marine character in the video game "Halo 3" in addition to being featured in the viral marketing campaign for "Resistance 2." In 2011, she voiced the character of Black Cat 2099 in "Spider-Man: Edge of Time." She later voiced the character of Sarah Essen in the DC Comics animated film "Batman: Year One."

Sackhoff was cast in the fifth season of "Nip/Tuck" in which she played a new doctor on the show named Theodora Rowe. However, the following year she was replaced by Rose McGowan for the role due to scheduling conflicts. She then landed a lead role in the NBC cop drama "Lost and Found" though the network ultimately decided not to pick up the show. She then appeared as herself in an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" and later appeared in another episode of the show in season four. She was cast as a series regular in the eighth season of "24." She joined the cast of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and also appeared in an episode of "Workaholics."

In 2012, she landed the lead female role in "Longmire," an A&E/Netflix television series based on the novels by author Craig Johnson. In the show, she plays character Sheriff's Deputy Vic Moretti. She remained on the show until 2017.

Meanwhile, she also lent her voice to the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," in which she played character Bo-Katan Kryze. She reprised the role for the sequel, "Star Wars Rebels." In 2020, she appeared as the character in the Disney+ live action series, "The Mandalorian."

In 2017, she also joined The CW series "The Flash" in the recurring role of villain Blacksmith during the show's fourth season. In 2018, it was announced that she would play the lead role in the Netflix science-fiction drama series, "Another Life." The show ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. She announced it had been cancelled in February of 2022.

Personal Life

While filming the final season of "Battlestar Galactica," Sackhoff started feeling physically weak and ill. She found that she had thyroid cancer and underwent surgery to remove her thyroid. She required no radiation treatments and by February of 2009, she was in remission.

Sackhoff has since gotten very involved in health and wellness. On her YouTube channel, she often posts videos related to diet and physical training. She has competed in various athletic competitions, like the Hawaii Spartan Sprint Obstacle Race.

With her former "Battlestar Galactica" co-star Tricia Helfer, Sackhoff founded the Acting Outlaws, a motorcycle-riding charity that works to raise awareness and money for various causes and organizations like the Gulf Restoration Network, the Humane Society, and the Red Cross.

In 2018, Sackhoff met actor Robin Gadsby in Vancouver, British Columbia and the two began dating. They were engaged on Sackhoff's 40th birthday and then married in October of 2021. They had their first child, a daughter, together in December of 2021.