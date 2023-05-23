Kate Mulgrew net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Salary: $35 Thousand Per Episode Date of Birth: Apr 29, 1955 (68 years old) Place of Birth: Dubuque Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.651 m) Profession: Actor, Voice Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kate Mulgrew's Net Worth

What is Kate Mulgrew's Net Worth and Salary?

Kate Mulgrew is an actress of the screen and stage who has a net worth of $8 million. Kate Mulgrew is best known for her roles as Captain Kathryn Janeway and Galina 'Red' Reznikov on the television series "Star Trek: Voyager" and "Orange is the New Black," respectively. She has appeared on numerous other shows since beginning her professional acting career in the 1970s, including "Ryan's Hope," "HeartBeat," "Mercy," and "NTSF:SD:SUV::." On the stage, Mulgrew has acted in such plays as "Othello," "Tea at Five," "Iphigenia," and "Equus."

Early Life and Education

Kate Mulgrew was born on April 29, 1955 in Dubuque, Iowa as the second of eight children of Joan, a painter, and Thomas, a contractor. She was educated at Wahlert High School as a teenager. Mulgrew went on to attend New York University for a year before dropping out to pursue her acting career.

TV Career, 1975-1994

Mulgrew landed her first major role on television in 1975, playing Mary Ryan Fenelli on the ABC soap opera "Ryan's Hope." She remained on the show until 1978. After that, Mulgrew starred as Kate Columbo on the short-lived "Mrs. Columbo," a spinoff of the popular detective series "Columbo." She also starred in the television film "A Time for Miracles" and the miniseries "The Mansions of America." Mulgrew went on to make guest appearances on such shows as "St. Elsewhere," "Cheers," "Hotel," and "Murder, She Wrote." In the late 80s, she appeared in the television film "Roots: The Gift" and starred on the medical drama series "HeartBeat."

In the early 90s, Mulgrew was in the television film "Daddy" and the short-lived sitcom "Man of the People," starring James Garner. She also did extensive voice acting, including for the animated series "Batman: The Animated Series," "The Pirates of Dark Water," "Mighty Max," and "Aladdin." Additionally, Mulgrew appeared in the television films "Fatal Friendship" and "For Love and Glory."

Star Trek: Voyager

Mulgrew began her most iconic role in 1995: Captain Kathryn Janeway on "Star Trek: Voyager," the fifth series in the "Star Trek" television franchise. She made history as the first female captain in a leading role in the franchise. "Voyager" ran for seven seasons on UPN through 2001. Its legacy continues on, with Mulgrew appearing at various "Star Trek" events around the globe.

Further Television Career

During the run of "Star Trek: Voyager," Mulgrew lent her voice to the animated series "Gargoyles" and starred in the television film "Riddler's Moon." After the end of "Voyager" in 2001, she took a break from television. Mulgrew returned in 2006 with a guest role on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." After that, she had a recurring role on the short-lived NBC series "The Black Donnellys." From 2009 to 2010, Mulgrew had another recurring role on a short-lived NBC series, "Mercy." She went on to play the recurring role of Jane Lattimer in the third and fourth seasons of the science-fiction series "Warehouse 13." During that time, Mulgrew had a main role on the parody series "NTSF:SD:SUV::."

Mulgrew had her next big role from 2013 to 2019, playing inmate Galina 'Red' Reznikov on the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black." For her work, she earned her first Emmy Award nomination. Mulgrew subsequently had a recurring role in the third and final season of the crime drama series "Mr. Mercedes." She also had a recurring voice role on the animated series "Infinity Train." In 2021, Mulgrew began voicing her character Captain Kathryn Janeway on the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy." The following year, she portrayed Susan Sher in the anthology series "The First Lady," and played Drew Finch in the Showtime adaptation of "The Man Who Fell to Earth." Mulgrew's other credits include the Apple TV+ miniseries "Sinking Spring."

Stage Career

Mulgrew had her professional debut on stage in 1975 in an American Shakespeare Theater production of "Our Town." She subsequently appeared in "Absurd Person Singular," "Uncommon Women and Others," "Othello," and "Chapter Two." In the 80s, Mulgrew acted in Seattle Repertory Theater productions of "Another Part of the Forest," "Major Barbara," "The Ballad of Soapy Smith," and "The Misanthrope." She also appeared in productions of "Measure for Measure," "Hedda Gabler," and "The Real Thing" in Los Angeles. Doing less theater work in the 90s, Mulgrew only appeared in "Aristocrats," "What the Butler Saw," and "Black Comedy."

Returning to the stage after a nearly decade-long absence, Mulgrew appeared in "Dear Liar" in 2002. The following year, she earned strong reviews for her portrayal of Katharine Hepburn in the one-woman play "Tea at Five." Mulgrew subsequently starred in "The Royal Family" and "Mary Stuart." In 2007, she gave acclaimed performances in "Our Leading Lady" and "Iphigenia 2.0," winning an Obie Award for the latter. Her other theater credits have included productions of "Equus," "Antony and Cleopatra," and "The Half-Life of Marie Curie."

Film Career

Although primarily a television and stage actress, Mulgrew has acted in some films over the decades. She made her big-screen debut in the 1981 romantic tragedy "Lovespell," based on "Tristan and Isolde"; she starred as Isolt. Mulgrew next starred in the 1982 horror film "A Stranger is Watching." In the latter half of the decade, she appeared in the action adventure film "Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins" and the crime comedy "Throw Momma from the Train." Mulgrew's credits in the 90s include "Round Numbers" and "Camp Nowhere." In the 21st century, she has appeared in "Drawing Home" and narrated the documentary "The Principle."

Personal Life

While on the soap opera "Ryan's Hope," Mulgrew discovered she was pregnant. After giving birth in 1977, she placed her daughter up for adoption. Mulgrew and her daughter, named Danielle, made contact over two decades later. The pair's reunion is described in Mulgrew's 2015 memoir "Born with Teeth."

Mulgrew has been married twice. Her first husband was Robert Egan, whom she was with from 1982 until their separation in 1993. They had two children together. Mulgrew later married politician Tim Hagan in 1999; they divorced in 2014.

Real Estate

In April 2002 Kate paid $1.435 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. Today this home is likely worth $4-5 million.