Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Mar 31, 1980 (43 years old) Place of Birth: New Jersey Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Composer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kate Micucci's Net Worth

What is Kate Micucci's Net Worth?

Kate Micucci is an American actress, comedian, and musician who has a net worth of $3 million. Kate Micucci is best known for her work on sitcoms, in which she plays quirky, often musically-talented characters. Her most notable appearances have been as Stephanie "Gooch" Gooch on Scrubs, Shelley on "Raising Hope" and Lucy, one of the main character's girlfriends on "The Big Bang Theory."

Kate is also in the comedy and musical pair, Garfunkel and Oates along with Riki Lindhome. Miccuci is of Italian ancestry and hails from New Jersey, but was raised in Pennsylvania. Growing up, she played many instruments, including classical piano, which was taught to her by her mother. Miccuci graduated from Keystone College with a bachelor's degree in studio art in 2003. She began appearing in television shows in 2006, where she appeared as extras and in minor roles for various shows. She then began taking on larger opportunities, including those which included her singing and musical talents. She has also lent her voice to various roles, including that of Sadie in "Steven Universe" and Irma Langinstein in the TV series version of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Early Life

Kate Micucci was born in 1980 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and raised in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Her parents, Lynn and Michael Micucci, encouraged her early artistic interests, leading her to learn to play classical piano at a young age. Micucci graduated from Nazareth Area High School in 1998 and pursued her passion for the arts by earning an Associate of Arts degree in Fine Art from Keystone College in La Plume, Pennsylvania. She later received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Career

After graduation, Micucci turned her focus to acting and comedy. She first gained attention for her role as the ukulele-playing Stephanie Gooch in "Scrubs," and later as the shy scientist Lucy in "The Big Bang Theory." Her quirky and endearing performances quickly garnered a fan following.

In addition to her on-screen work, Micucci is an accomplished voice actress. She has lent her voice to various animated series, including "Steven Universe," where she voiced the character Sadie Miller, and "DuckTales," where she took on the role of Webby Vanderquack.

Micucci is also known for her musical talents. She formed the comedic folk duo Garfunkel and Oates with fellow actress and comedian Riki Lindhome. Known for their humorous, satirical songs about social and relationship issues, the duo has released several albums and even had their own self-titled television series.

Personal Life

In 2018 Kate married music producer Jake Sinclair. Jake has produced for dozens of artists, including Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, Train and P!nk. They welcomed a son in January 2020.

She is known for her love of animals, particularly dogs, and she uses her platform to advocate for animal rights and welfare. Micucci is also an accomplished artist and often showcases her whimsical, playful illustrations at art shows. She combines her passion for music and art by creating unique, hand-drawn ukuleles that are often auctioned for charity.

Real Estate

Kate and Jake own homes in Los Angeles and New York.

In 2019 Kate and Jake paid $1.8 million for a home in LA's Los Feliz neighborhood. In July 2023 they listed this home for sale for $3.5 million.