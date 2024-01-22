Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Oct 29, 1948 (75 years old) Birthplace: Birmingham Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Television Director, Model, Voice Actor, Television producer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kate Jackson's Net Worth

What is Kate Jackson's Net Worth?

Kate Jackson is an actress and television producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Kate Jackson is best known for playing Sabrina Duncan on the ABC television series "Charlie's Angels" from 1976 to 1979. She later starred as Amanda King on the CBS series "Scarecrow and Mrs. King" in the 1980s. Jackson also appeared in many films on both the big and small screens, including "Thunder and Lightning," "Making Love," "Loverboy," "Empty Cradle," and "Panic in the Skies."

Early Life and Education

Lucy Kate Jackson was born on October 29, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama to Ruth and Hogan. As a youth, she attended the Brooke Hill School for Girls. For her higher education, Jackson went to the University of Mississippi, and then to Birmingham-Southern College. At the end of her sophomore year, she became an apprentice at the Stowe Playhouse in Vermont. Jackson went on to move to New York City and attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

Start of Television Career

After working as an NBC page and tour guide at the Rockefeller Center, Jackson landed the role of Daphne Harridge on the ABC gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows." She played the role from 1970 until the show's end in 1971. After that, Jackson appeared in episodes of "The Jimmy Stewart Show" and "Bonanza." From 1972 to 1976, she played nurse Jill Danko on the ABC police procedural series "The Rookies." Jackson also appeared in many television films during that time, including "The New Healers," "Movin' On," "Satan's School for Girls," "Killer Bees," and "Death Cruise."

Charlie's Angels

In 1975, Jackson met with Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg, the producers of her show "The Rookies," to discuss her contractual obligation to star in another series for their company. They offered her a show called "The Alley Cats," and asked her to pick a new title for the series; she replied with "Charlie's Angels," pointing to a picture behind Spelling depicting three female angels. Jackson ultimately landed the role of Sabrina Duncan, with the other two crime-fighting angels being played by Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith. "Charlie's Angels" was a major hit with audiences, running for five seasons on ABC from 1976 to 1981. However, Jackson left the show after its third season in 1979. For her work on the show, she earned Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations.

Further Television Career

During the run of "Charlie's Angels," Jackson appeared in the pilot episode of the NBC series "James at 15," and earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. She also hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live." Jackson had her next main role in a series in 1983, when she began playing Amanda King on CBS's "Scarecrow and Mrs. King." She starred opposite Bruce Boxleitner, who played a spy with the alias Scarecrow. The series ran for four seasons through 1987. After that, Jackson starred on the short-lived NBC sitcom "Baby Boom," based on the film of the same name.

In the 1990s, Jackson appeared in a number of television films, including "The Stranger Within," "Quiet Killer," "Empty Cradle," "Armed and Innocent," and "Panic in the Skies." She also had guest roles on such shows as "Ally McBeal," "Dead Man's Gun," and "Twice in a Lifetime." Kicking off the new millennium, Jackson appeared in an episode of the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" anthology series. Over the ensuing years, she had guest roles on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," "Third Watch," and "Criminal Minds," among other shows.

Film Career

Jackson made her film debut in 1971 in the horror film "Night of Dark Shadows," the second feature film based on the "Dark Shadows" television series. The following year, she starred alongside Kathleen Nolan and Katherine Justice in "Limbo," about wives of soldiers who were MIA, POWs, or killed in action during the Vietnam War. Jackson didn't return to the big screen until 1977, when she starred opposite David Carradine in the action comedy "Thunder and Lightning." Her next role was in the comedy "Dirty Tricks," released in 1981.

In 1982, Jackson starred alongside Harry Hamlin and her former "Rookies" costar Michael Ontkean in Arthur Hiller's "Making Love," one of the first Hollywood films to focus on homosexuality. She next appeared on the big screen in 1989, playing the mother of Patrick Dempsey's protagonist in the comedy "Loverboy." Jackson acted infrequently in major films after that. Her later credits include "Error in Judgment" (1999), "Larceny" (2004), and "No Regrets" (2004).

Health Issues

In early 1987, during Jackson's first-ever mammogram, a small tumor was discovered. She subsequently underwent a successful lumpectomy and had radiation treatment. A couple years later, another mammogram turned up evidence of residual breast cancer, prompting Jackson to undergo a partial mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. In an unrelated health issue, Jackson was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect in 1995, and had open-heart surgery to correct it. She has spoken publicly about her health, and in 2003 was honored by the American Heart Association for her awareness-raising work.

Relationships

In the mid-1970s, Jackson was engaged to actor Edward Albert. After they broke it off, she was in relationships with such prominent Hollywood players as Robert Evans, Nick Nolte, and Warren Beatty. Jackson married her first husband, actor Andrew Stevens, in 1978. They ended up divorcing in 1981. Jackson subsequently dated actor Gary Pendergast and screenwriter, director, and producer Tom Mankiewicz.

Jackson wed her second husband, businessman David Greenwald, in 1982. Together, they formed the company Shoot the Moon Productions. Following their divorce in 1984, Jackson was seen frequently with dermatologist Arnold Klein. She went on to marry her third husband, ski lodge owner Tom Hart, in 1991. The pair eventually divorced in 1993. Two years later, Jackson adopted a son.

Real Estate

In November 2000, Kate sold a home in Beverly Hills, California for $1.9 million. In June of 2001 she paid a little over $1 million for a home in Studio City, California. She sold this home in 2010 for roughly the same amount she paid.