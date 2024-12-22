What is Karl Urban's Net Worth?

Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor who has a net worth of $20 million. Karl Urban is known for his roles in such films as "Ghost Ship," the second and third installments of the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, "The Chronicles of Riddick," "Doom," the "Star Trek" reboot film series, and "Dredd." He is also known for his roles in the television series "Xena: Warrior Princess," "Almost Human," and "The Boys." Among his other credits, Urban starred in the 2008 miniseries "Comanche Moon," part of the "Lonesome Dove" series.

Early Life and Education

Karl Urban was born as Karl-Heinz Urban on June 7, 1972 in Wellington, New Zealand. His father was a German immigrant who owned a leather goods store. As a youth, Urban attended St Mark's Church School, where he demonstrated a passion for acting and appeared in school plays. He went on to attend Wellington College, graduating in 1990. Urban then enrolled at Victoria University of Wellington, but left after a year to pursue his acting career.

Film Career

Urban had his first major film role in the 2000 horror film "The Irrefutable Truth About Demons," starring as anthropology professor Harry Ballard. Later that year, he starred opposite Danielle Cormack in the romantic fantasy film "The Price of Milk." In 2002, Urban appeared in his first Hollywood film, the supernatural horror film "Ghost Ship." He also made his debut as Éomer in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," the second film in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Urban reprised his role in the third installment, "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," in 2003. The next year, he played Siberius Vaako in the science-fiction action film "The Chronicles of Riddick" and Russian Federal Security Service agent Kirill in the action thriller "The Bourne Supremacy." Urban went on to star as the protagonist of the 2005 science-fiction film "Doom," based on the video game series of the same name. He subsequently starred in the crime drama "Out of the Blue" and the epic Viking action film "Pathfinder." In 2009, Urban made his debut as Dr. Leonard 'Bones' McCoy in J. J. Abrams's reboot of the "Star Trek" film series. He went on to reprise the role in the sequels "Star Trek Into Darkness" (2013) and "Star Trek Beyond" (2016).

In 2010, Urban starred in the mystery horror film "And Soon the Darkness" and the action comedy "Red." The following year, he played the villainous Black Hat in the action horror film "Priest." Urban subsequently starred as the titular law enforcer in the 2012 science-fiction action film "Dredd," based on the comic book character Judge Dredd. In 2013, he appeared in "Walking with Dinosaurs," and in 2014 he starred in the erotic thriller "The Loft," a remake of the Belgian film "Loft." Urban went on to play hunter and main antagonist Gavin Magary in Disney's 2016 live-action remake of "Pete's Dragon." The year after that, he appeared in three films: the action thriller "Acts of Vengeance," the crime thriller "Hangman," and the Marvel superhero film "Thor: Ragnarok," in which he played Skurge the Executioner. Urban next starred in the crime thriller "Bent," released in 2018. Closing out the decade, he had a cameo as a stormtrooper in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Urban's credits in the 2020s include the animated adventure film "The Sea Beast"; the martial arts fantasy film "Mortal Kombat 2"; the live-action/animated hybrid film "I, Object"; and the swashbuckler "The Bluff."

Television Career

Urban began appearing on television in 1990, with a guest role on the New Zealand police procedural series "Shark in the Park." Later, from 1993 to 1994, he had a recurring role on the New Zealand primetime soap opera "Shortland Street." After that, Urban appeared on "Riding High." From 1996 to 1998, he appeared as both Cupid and Julius Caesar on the fantasy show "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," and from 1996 to 2001 reprised his roles on "Xena: Warrior Princess." Meanwhile, in 2000, Urban starred in the television film "The Privateers." He had his next major television role in 2008, playing Woodrow Call in the miniseries "Comanche Moon," a prequel to the "Lonesome Dove" miniseries.

From 2013 to 2014, Urban starred as police detective John Kennex on the Fox science-fiction series "Almost Human." He starred alongside Michael Ealy and Minka Kelly. The show was short-lived, being canceled after a single season. Urban began a longer-running role in 2019, as supervillain William 'Billy' Butcher on the Amazon Prime Video satirical superhero series "The Boys." Based on the comic book series of the same name, it also stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso, among others. In 2023, Urban reprised his role as Butcher in an episode of the spinoff series "Gen V." The next year, he lent his voice to an episode of the Paramount+ series "Ark: The Animated Series."

Personal Life

In 2004, Urban married makeup artist Natalie Wihongi. Together, they had two sons named Hunter and Indiana. The pair separated in 2014. Urban subsequently dated actress Katee Sackhoff from 2014 to 2018.