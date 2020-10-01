Karan Brar net worth: Karan Brar is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for starring on the Disney Channel TV series Jessie.

Karan Brar was born in Redmond, Washington in January 1999. From 2011 to 2015 he starred as Ravi Ross on the television series Jessie. He reprised the role of Jessie for the TV series Bunk'd starting in 2015. Brar starred as Dipankar Gosh on the TV mini-series Youth & Consequences in 2018. He had had voice roles of Prince Zandar on the series Sofia the First in 2013 and as Prince Veer on the series Mira, Royal Detective in 2020. Karan Brar has also appeared in films including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days as Chirag Gupta. He has also appeared in the films Pacific Rim: Uprising and Stargirl. Brar won three Young Artist Awards for Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jessie, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.