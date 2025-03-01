What is Kajol's Net Worth?

Kajol is an Indian actress who has a net worth of $30 million. Kajol has been called one of the most successful actresses in the history of Hindi cinema. She has starred in such films as "Baazigar," "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," "Dushman," "Fanaa," and "Dilwale," and has won a record-tying five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Beyond her acting career, Kajol is significantly involved in social activism and charity related to women and children.

Early Life and Education

Kajol Mukherjee was born on August 5, 1974 in Bombay, India to actress Tanuja and director and producer Shomu. She has a younger sister named Tanishaa who also became an actress. Kajol's show-business family also includes her maternal aunt Nutan, an actress; her maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth, a director, producer, and actress; and both her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Kumarsen Samarth and Sashadhar Mukherjee, who were filmmakers. She also has multiple cousins who are actors. After her parents separated when she was young, Kajol was raised by her maternal grandmother. She was educated at St. Joseph's Convent School, Panchgani.

Start of Film Career

Kajol made her film debut as a teenager in the 1992 romantic action drama "Bekhudi," co-starring Kamal Sadanah in his first film role. However, her breakthrough came the next year in the romantic thriller "Baazigar," which became one of the highest-grossing films in India in 1993. Kajol went on to star in "Udhaar Ki Zindagi" and "Yeh Dillagi" in 1994, earning her first Filmfare Award nomination for the latter.

Height of Film Career, 1995-1998

In 1995, Kajol appeared in two big box-office hits: the action thriller "Karan Arjun" and the musical romance "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge." The latter became one of the most successful films of all time in India, and received ten Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress for Kajol. Also in 1995, she appeared in "Hulchul," "Gundaraj," and "Taaqat," although none were as successful. In 1996, Kajol was in the action drama "Bambai Ka Babu." She had a big year in 1997, playing a serial killer in "Gupt: The Hidden Truth" and starring in the romances "Hameshaa," "Minsara Kanavu," and "Ishq." Kajol continued her success in 1998 by starring in three of the year's highest-grossing films, all romantic comedies: "Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya," "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha," and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." Especially successful was "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," which won the Filmfare Award for Best Film and earned Kajol her second Best Actress trophy. She also received praise for her performance in the 1998 thriller "Dushman."

Further Film Career

Closing out the 1990s, Kajol appeared in "Dil Kya Kare," "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain," and "Hote Hote Pyar Ho Gaya." She began the new millennium starring opposite her husband in the children's film "Raju Chacha," a financial flop. Kajol had another flop with "Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi," released in 2001. Much more successful was "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…," which became the highest-grossing Indian production overseas at the time. After that, Kajol took a break from film so she could focus on her family life. She made her return to the big screen in 2006 with "Fanaa," a box-office hit that earned her her fourth Filmfare Award for Best Actress. A couple of years later, Kajol starred in "U Me Aur Hum," the directorial debut of her husband. She next starred in "My Name is Khan," which came out in 2010; for her performance as Hindu single mother Mandira, Kajol won a record-tying fifth Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Also in 2010, she starred in "We Are Family" and "Toonpur Ka Super Hero."

After a five-year break from the big screen, Kajol returned in 2015 to star in "Dilwale." The film was another big hit for the star, becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films ever and earning Kajol another Filmfare Award nomination. She went on to star in the 2017 Tamil-language film "Velaiilla Pattadhari 2." Over the ensuing years, Kajol appeared in such films as "Helicopter Eela," "Tanhaji," "Tribhanga," and "Salaam Venky." In 2023, she appeared in the Netflix anthology film "Lust Stories 2," and in 2024 she starred in the Netflix mystery thriller "Do Patti." Kajol went on to star in the thriller "Sarzameen."

Other Appearances

Among her other notable media appearances, Kajol served as a judge on the television talent show "Rock-N-Roll Family" in 2008. Later, in 2023, she starred on the Disney+ Hotstar legal drama series "The Trial," an adaptation of the series "The Good Wife."

Social Activism and Charity

Beyond acting, Kajol is substantially involved in social activism and charity related to women and children. She has worked with such charitable organizations as Shiksha, the Cancer Patients Aid Association, the Loomba Trust, and Pratham. For her services to charity, Kajol was awarded the Karmaveer Puraskar.

Personal Life

In 1994, Kajol started dating actor Ajay Devgn. The pair eventually married in early 1999. Together, they have a daughter named Nysa and a son named Yug.