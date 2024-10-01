What Is Kaitlyn Dever's Net Worth?

Kaitlyn Dever is an American actress, musician, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Kaitlyn Dever is known for playing characters such as Loretta McCready on FX's "Justified" (2011–2015), Eve Baxter on the ABC/Fox sitcom "Last Man Standing" (2011–2021), Marie Adler in the Netflix true crime miniseries "Unbelievable" (2019), Amy Antsler in the critically-acclaimed film "Booksmart" (2019), and Betsy Mallum in the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick" (2021). Dever has more than 40 acting credits to her name, including the films "The Spectacular Now" (2013), "Men, Women & Children" (2014), "Beautiful Boy" (2018), "Dear Evan Hansen" (2021), "Ticket to Paradise" (2022), "Rosaline" (2022), and "No One Will Save You" (2023), the TV movie "Coastal Elites" (2020), and the horror anthology series "Monsterland" (2020). She also executive produced "Rosaline" and "No One Will Save You." Kaitlyn has been nominated for one Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes. She is a musician as well and has released several singles with her sister Mady.

Early Life

Kaitlyn Dever was born Kaitlyn Rochelle Dever on December 21, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Tim Dever and the late Kathy Dever, who both worked as ice skating coaches. Tim also briefly voiced Barney the dinosaur on the PBS series "Barney & Friends." Kaitlyn has two younger sisters, Jane and Mady, and she has performed music with Mady under the names Hot Pink, Anime Pearl, and Beulahbelle. As Beulahbelle, they released the singles "Raleigh" and "Being You" in 2020, and they directed the music video for "Raleigh." In 2024, they changed the band name to Devers and released a single called "Poison." When Kaitlyn was five years old, her parents enrolled her in acting school after she became interested in the performing arts. Dever also took part in gymnastics, ballet, and ice skating during her youth, but seeing Toni Collette in the 1999 film "The Sixth Sense" inspired her to focus on acting. After her family relocated to Dallas, Texas, Kaitlyn appeared in several commercials. The Devers later moved to Los Angeles.

Career

Kaitlyn made her onscreen acting debut in the 2009 TV movie "An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong," then she guest-starred on "Modern Family" (2009), "Private Practice" (2010), "Party Down" (2010), and "The Mentalist" (2011). In 2011, she co-starred with Diane Lane, Tim Robbins, and James Gandolfini in the Emmy-nominated HBO movie "Cinema Verite," with Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, and Jason Segel in the comedy "Bad Teacher," and with Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts, and Dame Judi Dench in the biographical drama "J. Edgar." That year Dever also guest-starred on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and began playing Loretta McCready on the FX series "Justified" and Eve Baxter on the ABC (later Fox) sitcom "Last Man Standing." Next, she appeared in the films "The Spectacular Now" (2013), "Short Term 12" (2013), "Laggies" (2014), "Men, Women & Children" (2014), "All Summers End" (2017), "We Don't Belong Here," "Detroit" (2017), "Outside In" (2017), "The Front Runner" (2018), and "Beautiful Boy" (2018).

In 2019, Kaitlyn portrayed Marie Adler in the Netflix true crime miniseries "Unbelievable," earning her first Golden Globe nomination. She also appeared in the film "Them That Follow" and co-starred with Beanie Feldstein in the Olivia Wilde-directed film "Booksmart," which was featured on more than 60 critics' top-ten lists. Dever then starred in the HBO movie "Coastal Elites" (2020), appeared in three episodes of the Hulu horror anthology series "Monsterland" (2020) and played Zoe Murphy in the 2021 film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen." She received a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Betsy Mallum in the 2021 Hulu miniseries "Dopesick." In 2022, Dever co-starred with Julia Roberts and George Clooney in "Ticket to Paradise" and played the title role in the romantic comedy "Rosaline." In 2023, she had cameos in the films "Next Goal Wins" and "Good Grief" and starred as Brynn Adams in "No One Will Save You," a horror film that includes just five words of dialogue. In early 2024, it was announced that Kaitlyn had been cast as Abby in the second season of the Emmy-nominated HBO post-apocalyptic drama "The Last of Us."

Personal Life

Kaitlyn's mother, Kathy, passed away from breast cancer in 2024. Dever paid tribute to her mother on Instagram, posting several photos of Kathy and writing, "My mama. my life. My everything. I don't even have the words. Nothing I'll ever say will amount to the gifts you have given me in my life, the boundless joy you brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you gave me and our family."

Awards and Nominations

In 2019, Kaitlyn and her "Booksmart" co-star Beanie Feldstein were named Female Stars of Tomorrow at CinemaCon, and "Them That Follow" won a Newport Beach Film Festival award for Outstanding Achievement in Filmmaking for Ensemble Cast. In 2020, Dever received the Rising Star Award from the Texas Film Awards and Hollywood Critics Association Awards for Next Generation of Hollywood and Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under for "Booksmart." In 2022, she won a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and a Gracie Allen Award for Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series for "Dopesick."

Kaitlyn received four Young Artist Award nominations: Best Performance in a TV Series – Guest Starring Young Actress 11-15 for "Private Practice" (2011), Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress for "Justified" (2012), Best Performance in a TV Series – Supporting Young Actress for "Last Man Standing" (2012), and Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actress for "Bad Teacher" (2012). She earned a BAFTA Award nomination for the EE Rising Star Award in 2020 and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Dopesick" in 2022. Dever earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Unbelievable" (2020) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television for "Dopesick" (2022). She also received Critics Choice Award nominations for both projects as well as a nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "No One Will Save You" (2024).