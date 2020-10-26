Justina Machado net worth: Justina Machado is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. She is best known for starring on several TV series such as One Day at a Time, Jane the Virgin, Six Feet Under, and Queen of the South.

Justina Machado was born in Chicago, Illinois in September 1972. She has more than 80 acting credits to her name starting in 1993. Machado starred as Sunny Estrada on the television series 1-800-Missing from 2003 to 2004. From 2001 to 2005 she starred as Vanessa Diaz on the TV series Six Feet Under. From 2009 to 2010 Machado starred as Pam Acosta on the series Three Rivers. In 2013 she starred as Lisette Hernandez on the television series Welcome to the Family. Justina Machado starred as Darci Factor on the TV series Jane the Virgin from 2016 to 2019. During the same time period she starred as Brenda Parra on the series Queen of the South. Machado began starring as Penelope Alvarez on the television series One Day at a Time in 2017. In 2004 she won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Six Feet Under.