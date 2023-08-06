Justin Kirk net worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: May 28, 1969 (54 years old) Place of Birth: Salem Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Justin Kirk's Net Worth

Justin Kirk is an American actor who has a net worth of $4 million.

Justin Kirk began working in theater as a child and moved to New York after his high school graduation. He started performing in local bands and attended the Circle in the Square Theatre School for two years. Kirk's professional career began on stage and he made his Broadway debut in a production of "Any Given Day". He appeared in his first film in 1997's "Love! Valour! Compassion!" as Bobby Brahms.

In 2003, Kirk scored the part of Prior Walter on the TV series "Angels in America". He appeared in six episodes, earning an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie. Kirk was also nominated for a SAG Award and won a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor for the part. He had several other small parts before landing the role of Andy Botwin on the hit Showtime series "Weeds," which lasted from 2005 until 2012. Kirk appeared in 98 episodes, winning a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy. He was nominated for a Golden Globe, a second Satellite Award, and an SAG Award. Kirk's other TV and film credits include "Modern Family", "Everwood", "The Blacklist", "Four Boxes", "Life Happens", and "Justice League: War". He appeared in three music videos, including the Vengaboys' "Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!".

Early Life

Justin Kirk was born on May 28, 1969 in Salem, Oregon. His mother was of Russian-Jewish descent while his father was of Danish and English ancestry. The family then moved to Union, Washington where Kirk grew up. He attended a grade school on a Native American reservation until this family later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota when he was 12 years old. He went to high school there and also began performing at the Children's Theatre Company. After he completed high school, he moved to New York City. He played guitar with several New York bands in the early 1990s, most notably The Dimestore Darlings. He also enrolled in and completed a two-year conservatory acting program at Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Career

In terms of Kirk's theater career, he first began appearing professionally on stage in 1993 in a production of "Spine" at the George Street Playhouse. The same year, he also appeared in "Any Gien Day." From 1994 to 1995, he appeared in "Love! Valour! Compassion!" at the New York City Center Stage I. For his work in that play, he won an Obie Award in the Distinguished Performance in the Ensemble category in 1995. Over the years, even as his film and television career picked up, he continued appearing in stage productions. He appeared in "Old Wicked Songs," "Other Desert Cities," "The Invisible Hand," "Ten Unknowns," "These Paper Bullets!," and "Evanston Salt Costs Climbing." For his performance in "Old Wicked Songs," he won the Back Stage West Garland Award in the Outstanding Performance Category. He was also nominated at the Drama Desk Awards in the Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play category for his work in "Ten Unknowns."

Kirk began his television career in 1995 when he appeared in an episode of "New York News." In 1999, he booked a major role in the series "Jack & Jill" as character Bartholomew Zane. He appeared in 32 total episodes of the show between 1999 and 2001. In 2003, he appeared in Prior Walter in "Angels in America," a television miniseries. He was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his work. Over the next few years, he appeared in episodes of shows like "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Jack & Bobby," and "Without a Trace" before booking his next major role in the series "Weeds" in 2005. He played the main role character of Andy Botwin and appeared in 98 episodes of the show from 2005 to 2012. He also had a recurring role on "Modern Family" from 2010 to 2015. In 2012, he appeared in "Animal Practice" for nine episodes.

Other television series that Kirk has appeared in include "The Blacklist," "Tyrant," "Wayward Pines," "American Dad!," "Manhattan," "You're the Worst," and "APB." In 2018, he booked a prominent role in "Kidding." From 2020 to 2023, he appeared as character Hamilton Burger in "Perry Mason." From 2021 to 2023, he appeared in five episodes of the massively popular series "Succession."

Kirk has also had a successful film career which began in the late 1990s. Some of his earlier films include "The Eden Myth," "Chapter Zero," "Teddy Bears' Picnic," and "Outpatient." In 2006, he appeared in the films "Outpatient," "Hollywood Dreams," "Flannel Pajamas," "Puccini for Beginners," "Ask the Dust," and "Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience."

In 2009, Kirk appeared in "Against the Current," "Four Boxes," and "The Presence." The following year, he appeared in "See You in September" and "Elektra Luxx." In 2011, he had a role in "Life Happens" and then appeared in the films "30 Beats," "Vamps," "Goats," and "Nobody Walks" in 2012. In 2014, he voiced a character in "Justice League: War." The same year, he appeared in the film "Walter." In 2017, he had a role in "Molly's Game" and a role in "The Tribes of Palos Verdes." The following year, he appeared in the film "Vice." In 2020, Kirk acted in "Hollywood Fringe" and appeared in the short film "Leroy" in 2021.

Personal Life

Kirk keeps his dating and personal life quite private. He was once previously connected to actress Elizabeth Reaser but the two are not together now. Kirk is assumed to be single and divides his time living between Los Angeles and New York City. He enjoys listening to radio programming and is a self-described radio nerd.

Real Estate

In April 2003 Justin paid $596,000 for a modest, 1,200 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills. He sold this home in March 2021 for $1.415 million.

In August 2020 Justin paid $1.8 million for a home in the Hollywood Hills.