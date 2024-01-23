Justin Hartley Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $8 Million Birthdate: Jan 29, 1977 (46 years old) Birthplace: Knoxville Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.9 m) Profession: Actor, Television Director, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Justin Hartley's Net Worth

What is Justin Hartley's net worth and salary?

Justin Hartley is an American actor, writer, and director who has a net worth of $8 million. Justin Hartley is known for his roles on such television series as "Passions," "Smallville," "The Young and the Restless," "Mistresses," and "This is Us." He has also appeared in several films, including "Red Canyon," "Jexi," "The Exchange," and "The Noel Diary." In 2024, Hartley began starring on the CBS television action series "Tracker."

Justin Hartley "This Is Us" Salary

Justin's peak salary for "This Is Us" was $250,000 per episode. He had previously been earning $125,000 per episode.

Personal Life

He was previously married to co-star Lindsay Korman from 2004 to 2012. They have one daughter together named Isabella Justice.

Justin married realtor Chrishell Stause in 2017. In 2019, Chrishell began appearing on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset. She was an actress previously with various soap credits. She filed for divorce in November 2019. Shortly after that, Hartley wed his third wife, his former "Young and the Restless" costar Sofia Pernas.

Real Estate

In April 2019, Justin and Chrishell spent $4.65 million to buy a newly-built home in Encino, California. It's a 6,700 square foot home built in the modern farmhouse style. In the wake of their divorce he maintained this home and Chrishell bought a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

Early Life and Education

Justin Hartley was born on January 29, 1977 in Galesburg, Illinois and was raised in the Chicago suburb of Orland Park. He has a brother named Nathan and two sisters named Megan and Gabriela. Hartley attended Carl Sandburg High School as a teenager, and then went to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He eventually transferred to the University of Illinois Chicago.

Television Career

Hartley began his acting career on the soap opera "Passions" in 2002, playing the character Fox Crane. After leaving the show in 2006, he began playing billionaire Oliver Queen and his alter ego Green Arrow on the CW superhero series "Smallville," then in its sixth season. Hartley's role was a recurring one for seasons six and seven before becoming a main role for the final three seasons of "Smallville." Meanwhile, he starred in the television film "MegaFault" and had guest roles on such shows as "CSI: NY," "Cold Case," and "Chuck." Following the end of "Smallville" in 2011, Hartley starred opposite Mamie Gummer on the short-lived CW series "Emily Owens, M.D.," which ran from late 2012 to early 2013. Next, he played the recurring role of Patrick Osbourne in the third season of the ABC series "Revenge." Hartley went on to begin two significant roles in 2014, on the soap operas "Mistresses" and "The Young and the Restless." He played the recurring part of Scott Trosman on the former and the main role of Adam Newman on the latter show; he left both in 2016.

Hartley landed his biggest television role yet in 2016: Kevin Pearson on the NBC family drama series "This is Us." Also starring Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, and Chris Sullivan, among many others, the show followed the lives and families of two parents and their three children across many different time frames. "This is Us" was a big hit, running for six seasons through 2022 and earning many awards and nominations. With the cast of the show, Hartley shared two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. His next main role after "This is Us" was on the CBS action series "Tracker," which premiered in early 2024. On the show, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a survivalist who travels the United States solving mysteries for both citizens and law enforcement. Other stars of the show include Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany.

Film Career

Hartley had his first major role in a feature film in 2008, playing Tom in "Red Canyon." The following year, he had a brief role in the comedy "Spring Breakdown," starring Amy Poehler, Parker Posey, and Rachel Dratch. Hartley's subsequent credits were "A Way with Murder" and "Scorpio Men on Prozac." In 2015, he played James in Kent Moran's boxing drama "The Challenger." Two years later, Hartley appeared in the comedy "A Bad Moms Christmas," a sequel to "Bad Moms." He closed out the decade with roles in the comedies "Little" and "Jexi."

Following an uncredited part in the 2020 satirical action horror film "The Hunt," Hartley starred alongside Ed Oxenbould and Avan Jogia in the 2021 dramedy "The Exchange." Also in 2021, he voiced Superman in the direct-to-video animated superhero film "Injustice." Hartley went on to appear in two films in 2022: "Senior Year" and "The Noel Diary." He starred as Jake Turner in the latter film, a Christmas romantic dramedy based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans and released on Netflix.