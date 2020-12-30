Justice Smith net worth: Justice Smith is an American actor who has a net worth of $1 million. He is best known for starring in the movies Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu, and All the Bright Places.

Justice Smith was born in Anaheim, California in August 1995. He made his acting debut in 2012 in the movie Trigger Finger. Smith starred as Ezekiel "Books" Figuero on the television series The Get Down from 2016 to 2017. In 2015 he starred as Radar on the movie Paper Towns. Justice Smith starred in the film Every Day in 2018. The same year he starred as Franklin Webb in the film Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom. Smith starred as Tim Goodman in the movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu in 2019. In 2020 he starred as Theodore Finch in the film All the Bright Places. Justice Smith was nominated for a Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actor for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2019. He starred in the play Yen and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in 2017.