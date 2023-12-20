Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Jul 21, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: London Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 1 in (1.57 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Juno Temple's Net Worth

What is Juno Temple's Net Worth?

Juno Temple is an English actress who has a net worth of $4 million.

Juno Temple has appeared in films like "Notes on a Scandal," "Atonement," "The Other Boleyn Girl," "Magic, Magic," "Black Mass," "Maleficent," and "Unsane," among others. She has also appeared in television shows like "Dirty John," "Ted Lasso," "Little Birds," and "Fargo." She has received or been nominated for a number of awards like the BAFTA Rising Star Award, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Early Life

Juno Temple was born on July 21, 1989 in the Hammersmith area of London to parents Amanda Pirie and Julien Temple. Her mother was a film producer while her father was a film director. She grew up with her two younger brothers, Leo and Felix. She grew up in Taunton, Somerset and attended Enmore Primary School, Bedales School, and King's College. Notably, her aunt, Nina Temple, was the last General Secretary of the Communist Party of Great Britain.

Career

Temple began her career as a child actress in the 1997 film "Vigo: Passion for Life," a film about Jean Vigo. In 2000, she appeared in the film "Pandaemonium," which was directed by her father. In 2006, she appeared in the film "Notes on a Scandal" and her performance received positive reviews. In 2007, she appeared in "Atonement" and also auditioned to play the role of Luna Lovegood in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" but the role ultimately went to Evanna Lynch.

In 2009, Temple played the character of Eema in the comedy "Year One" alongside Jack Black and Michael Cera. She also appeared in "Mr. Nobody" and in the film adaptation of Sheila Kohler's novel "Cracks." Around this time, she also appeared in films like "St. Trinian's," "St. Trinian's 2: The Legend of Frirron's Gold," "Wild Child," and in "The Other Boleyn Girl."

In 2010, Temple starred in Abe Sylvia's "Dirty Girl." The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She also appeared in a sketch for FunnyOrDie called "Cycop." Temple also had a major role in the film "Kaboom" which won the first Queer Palm award. The next year, she appeared in Paul W. S. Anderson's 3D adaptation of "The Three Musketeers" as Anne of Austria. She also played the role of Dottie in "Killer Joe." She landed that role after sending an unsolicited audition tape to the movie's casting director. Additionally, she starred in Elgin James's 2011 film "Little Birds." She also was named a Brit to Watch by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

In 2012, Temple appeared in "The Dark Knight Rises." She also appeared in the lesbian werewolf tale "Jack & Diane." In February 2013, she won the EE Rising Star BAFTA Award, which was voted for by the public. Temple had a supporting role as Deborah Hussey in the true-crime film "Black Mass" in 2015. She also appeared as Jamie Vine in the 2016 HBO series "Vinyl."

From 2018 to 2019, Temple played a focal role as the protagonist's daughter in the Bravo series "Dirty John." The show was later acquired by Netflix. In 2020, she won the Best Actress award at the Prague Independent Film Festival for her role in the film "Lost Transmissions." In August 2020, Temple began a regular role as Keeley on the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso." Keeley is the former girlfriend of one of the team players and the unofficial team publicist in the show. The show was very popular and Temple remained on it until 2023. For her role, she, and the rest of the cast, received a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. She also received a number of wins and nominations for her performance on the show at the Satellite Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards.

In 2021, Temple appeared in two episodes of the show "Mr. Corman." She also had a voice role in "Wolfboy and the Everything Factory." In 2022, Temple appeared in the Paramount+ miniseries "The Offer." The show depicted the production of "The Godfather." In 2023, she appeared in a starring role in the fifth season of the American crime anthology series "Fargo."

Personal Life

Temple was rumored to be dating Shiloh Fernandez from 2007 to 2010, though speculation about their relationship remained ambiguous. In 2010, Temple was romantically connected to Emile Hirsch, the American actor. From 2013 to 2016, Temple was in a relationship with American actor Michael Angarano. Together, they lived in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. She has also previously lived in Soho, London.

Real Estate

In November 2023 Juno paid $2.8 million for a home in Los Angles. She actually paid $80,000 over the home's asking price.