Jung Hae-in Net Worth:

What is Jung Hae-in's Net Worth and Salary?

Jung Hae-in is a South Korean actor who has a net worth of $14 million. Jung Hae-in has risen to fame for his roles in "Bride of the Century," "While You Were Sleeping," "Something in the Rain," and "Snowdrop."

Early Life

Jung was born on April 1, 1988 in Seoul, South Korea. One of Jung's ancestors is Jeong Yakyong, a noted thinker of the Joseon period. His first developed ambitions to be an actor while he was completing military service, having enlisted at the age of 21. He then attended Pyeongtaek University where he earned a degree in broadcasting entertainment. His first acting experience was in a musical in college and he signed a contract with an agency upon graduating from college.

Career

Jung officially debuted in 2014 at the age of 26 in the television series "Bride of the Century." The same year, he also appeared in the indie film "The Youth." He also was cast in the historical series, "The Three Musketeers" and had a number of cameo roles and minor appearances in other films and television shows in the early years of his career. He made a well-known appearance as the love interest in "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God."

Jung gained popularity in 2017 when he landed a role in the romantic series "While You Were Sleeping." While the show was airing, his name became the number one most searched term on a popular Korean search engine. In 2017, he also appeared in the films "The King's Case Note" and "Conspiracy: Age of Rebellion. He then landed a role in the black comedy series, "Prison Playbook" and received praise for his performance.

The following year, Jung appeared in the film "Heung-boo: The Revolutionist" in which he played the historical character of King Heonjong. He then landed his firs leading film role in the romance drama "Something in the Rain" opposite Son Ye-jin. After the film premiered, Jung experienced a notable rise in popularity throughout Asia. Later in 2018, he was cast in another romance film, "Tune in for Love" opposite Kim Go-eun.

In 2019, Jung had a main role in the youth film "Start-Up," playing the character of a school drop out who then ends up in a gang. He also appeared in "One Spring Night" opposite Han Ji-min. The next year, in 2020, Jung starred in the romantic drama "A Piece of Your Mind" opposite Chae Soo-bin, which was quite popular. He also landed a main role in the JTBC drama series "Snowdrop" alongside Jisoo, a hugely popular Korean female star. "Snowdrop" premiered in December of 2021.

In addition to "Snowdrop," Jung also starred in "D.P." in August of 2021. He signed on to appear in the second season of "D.P." He has also appeared in the web series "Connect" and in the short film "Unframed."

Personal Life

Similar to many other stars in the Korean entertainment industry, Jung's personal life is kept under tight wraps and he is said to be single. However, he once divulged in an interview that he is interested in dating and is attracted to women who feel comfortable expressing their emotions. There have been rumors that Jung was romantically involved with some of his co-stars, though none have been officially proven and Jung maintains that he has only even been close friends with his colleagues. Jung has a huge fan base throughout South Korea as well as the broader Asian continent.