Julie Warner Net Worth

Julie Warner is an American actress who has a net worth of $2 million. Juli Warner is best known for her roles in the television series "Family Law" and "Nip/Tuck" and the films "Doc Hollywood," "Mr. Saturday Night," "The Puppet Masters," "Tommy Boy," and "Wedding Bell Blues." She also appeared in the short-lived series "Pride & Joy" and "Crash." Warner's other credits include such television movies as "Mr. Murder," "A Screwball Homicide," and "Our First Christmas."

Early Life and Education

Julie Warner was born on February 9, 1965 in New York City to Naomi, an independent marketing consultant, and Neil, a pianist and composer. She attended the Dalton School, where she met an agent who encouraged her to pursue an acting career. After playing a guest role on the television soap opera "Guiding Light" in the early 1980s, Warner attended Brown University as a theater major. Following her graduation, she moved to Los Angeles, California.

Television Career

Warner's first role on television was in a 1981 episode of the long-running soap opera "Guiding Light." She returned to the small screen later in the decade with guest roles on "21 Jump Street" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation," as well as a brief appearance in Andrew Dice Clay's HBO special "The Diceman Cometh." In the early 1990s, Warner appeared in the television film "Stolen: One Husband" and in episodes of "The Outsiders" and "Herman's Head." She had her first main role in a series in 1995 when she starred as Amy Sherman on the NBC sitcom "Pride & Joy." The show was ultimately short-lived, ending after six episodes. Warner went on to appear in the television films "Grown-Ups" and "Mr. Murder," and in three episodes of the series "Party of Five." She landed her next main role in 1999, playing Danni Lipton on the CBS legal drama series "Family Law." Her costars included Kathleen Quinlan, Christopher McDonald, and Dixie Carter. Warner remained on the show for two seasons before leaving in 2001.

Following her exit from "Family Law," Warner appeared in the television films "Baseball Wives" and "A Screwball Homicide." In 2003, she began playing the recurring role of Megan O'Hara on the FX medical drama series "Nip/Tuck." Warner continued the role in a guest capacity for the show's second season, and later returned in the fourth season. Meanwhile, she made appearances on "Scrubs," "Just Legal," and "House." Toward the end of the 00s, Warner was in the television films "Crossroads: A Story of Forgiveness" and "Our First Christmas," and had a recurring role on the Starz series "Crash." In the 2010s, she appeared on such shows as "Leap Year," "Supermoms," "Dexter," "Grey's Anatomy," "Maron," and "Code Back." After a five-year break from television, Warner returned in 2021 with a guest role on "The Good Doctor."

Film Career

Warner made her big-screen debut with a bit part in the 1990 psychological science-fiction horror film "Flatliners." She had a much bigger role the next year in the romantic comedy "Doc Hollywood," in which she starred as an ambulance driver nicknamed Lou opposite Michael J. Fox. Following that, Warner starred as the wife of Billy Crystal's main character in the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night." Her subsequent credits were "Indian Summer" and "The Puppet Masters," the latter adapted from the Robert A. Heinlein science-fiction novel. In 1995, Warner played the love interest of Chris Farley's titular character in the buddy comedy "Tommy Boy." The year after that, she starred alongside Illeana Douglas and Paulina Porizkova in the romantic comedy "Wedding Bell Blues." Warner's final two film credits of the decade were "White Lies" (1997) and "Pros & Cons" (1999).

After a long hiatus from the big screen, Warner returned in 2006 in the teen gymnastics dramedy "Stick It." Two years later, she appeared in the rugby drama "Forever Strong." In 2010, Warner had a small role in the dystopian drama "Radio Free Albemuth," based on the Philip K. Dick novel of the same name. She followed that with such titles as "Little Women, Big Cars," "Telling of the Shoes," "Breaking Through," and "The Beautiful Ones." In 2016, Warner was in the gymnastics film "Chalk it Up," directed by former gymnast Hisonni Johnson. Four years after that, she appeared in the "Star Trek" parody film "Unbelievable!!!!!," starring Snoop Dogg, Garrett Wang, and Chase Masterson.

Personal Life

In 1995, Warner wed actor, screenwriter, and director Jonathan Price. The couple had a son named Jackson in 1997, and later divorced in 2010.