Julie Benz Net Worth:

What is Julie Benz's Net Worth and Salary?

Julie Benz is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Julie Benz is best known for her roles on the television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," and "Dexter." She has also starred on a number of other shows, including "Roswell," "A Gifted Man," "Defiance," and the remake of "Hawaii Five-0." On the big screen, Benz has been in such films as "Jawbreaker," "Punisher: War Zone," and "Nocturne."

Early Life

Julie Benz was born on May 1, 1972 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to figure skater Joanne and surgeon George. Raised in Murrysville, she went to Franklin Regional High School. Due to the influence of her mother, Benz got into ice skating at an early age, and competed in the 1988 US Championships in junior ice dancing. With her skating partner David Schilling, she came in 13th place. At the age of 14, Benz had to end her figure skating career after suffering a stress fracture in her leg.

Career Beginnings

With her figure skating career in the rearview mirror, Benz got involved in local theater, and appeared in the play "Street Law." In 1990, she made her feature film debut with a small part in the anthology horror film "Two Evil Eyes." Benz went on to study acting at New York University; after graduating in 1993, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career.

Television Career

Benz had her first television role from 1991 to 1992, starring on the ABC sitcom "Hi Honey, I'm Home!" Following this, she appeared in episodes of a plethora of shows, including "Married… with Children," "Hang Time," "High Tide," "Step by Step," "Boy Meets World," "Diagnosis: Murder," "The Single Guy," "Sliders," "The Big Easy," and "Fame L.A." Benz had her breakthrough role in 1997, when she began playing the recurring character Darla on the supernatural drama series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She remained on the show through 2000, and then reprised her role as Darla on the spinoff series "Angel," which ran from 2000 to 2004. During these periods, Benz also had a recurring role on the short-lived sitcom "Ask Harriet," and a main role on another short-lived sitcom called "Payne." From 1999 to 2000, she had a recurring part in the first season of the science-fiction series "Roswell." Benz also appeared in episodes of such shows as "Coupling," "Peacemakers," "She Spies," and "NCIS," and was in the science-fiction miniseries "Taken."

In the 00s, Benz appeared in a number of television films, including "The Long Shot," "Lackawanna Blues," "Circle of Friends," "Held Hostage," and "Uncorked." Her biggest role during the decade was on the crime drama series "Dexter," playing the girlfriend and eventual wife of the titular serial killer. Benz appeared in a regular capacity for the show's first four seasons, before returning as a guest in the fifth season in 2010. Following this, she had a recurring role on season six of "Desperate Housewives," and was cast in a main role on "No Ordinary Family." Benz has had subsequent recurring roles on the fantasy medical series "A Gifted Man"; the remake of "Hawaii Five-0"; the Showtime comedy "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"; and the teen comedy streaming series "Love, Victor." She has also had main roles on the science-fiction Western "Defiance" and the crime series "Training Day."

Film Career

Thanks to her prominence on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in the latter half of the 90s, Benz began landing a number of film roles. In 1997, she appeared in small parts in the romantic comedy "As Good as it Gets" and the coming-of-age drama "Inventing the Abbotts." Benz had her first starring role in a film in 1999, when she played one of three girls in an exclusive high school clique in the teen comedy "Jawbreaker." The next year, she starred in the direct-to-video comedy "Bad Girls from Valley High." Benz was subsequently in "The Brothers," "George of the Jungle 2," "8mm 2," and the Swedish film "Kill Your Darlings." She had one of her biggest years in 2008, appearing in three films: the superhero film "Punisher: War Zone," the action sequel "Rambo," and the horror sequel "Saw V." The next year, Benz starred in another sequel, "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day."

In 2010, Benz starred in the drama "Bedrooms." She next appeared alongside Elizabeth Mitchell, Barbara Hershey, and Dane Cook as part of the ensemble cast of the mystery film "Answers to Nothing." Benz was subsequently in the thriller "Supremacy"; the science-fiction film "Circle"; the direct-to-video disaster movie "Life on the Line"; and the horror film "Havenhurst." Her other credits have included the drama "Foster Boy" and the psychological horror film "Nocturne," released in 2020 as part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" anthology series on Amazon Prime Video.

Video Games

On top of her work in film and television, Benz has done voice acting for some video games. In 2003, she voiced numerous characters in "Everybody's Golf 4," also known as "Hot Shots Golf Fore!" The following year, she voiced Miranda Keyes in the first-person shooter sequel "Halo 2."

Personal Life

In 1998, Benz married actor and stand-up comic John Kassir. The couple later divorced in 2007. Benz subsequently wed Rich Orosco in 2012.

Real Estate

In 2018, Julie sold a longtime home in West Hollywood for $1.9 million.