Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Jan 4, 1965 (58 years old) Place of Birth: Epsom Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.71 m) Profession: Actor Nationality: England 💰 Compare Julia Ormond's Net Worth

What Is Julia Ormond's Net Worth?

Julia Ormond is an English actress and producer who has a net worth of $5 million. Julia Ormond won a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Eustacia Grandin in the 2010 HBO movie "Temple Grandin." Ormond has more than 50 acting credits to her name, including the films "Legends of the Fall" (1994), "First Knight" (1995), "Sabrina" (1995), "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (2008), "My Week with Marilyn' (2011), and "Ladies in Black" (2018), the TV movies "Young Catherine" (1991) and "Iron Jawed Angels" (2004), and the television series "Nurse Jackie" (2010), "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2011), "Mad Men" (2012–2015), "Witches of East End" (2013–2014), "Incorporated" (2016–2017), and "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" (2020–2021). Julia founded Indican Productions, an independent production company, and she has produced the documentaries "Calling the Ghosts: A Story About Rape, War and Women" (1996) and "Playground" (2009).

Early Life

Julia Ormond was born Julia Karin Ormond on January 4, 1965, in Epsom, Surrey, England. Her mother, Josephine, was a laboratory technician, and her father, John, was a stockbroker. Julia grew up with four siblings, and she attended the private schools Guildford High School and Cranleigh School. At Cranleigh, Ormond landed lead roles in "My Fair Lady" and "Guys and Dolls." Julia spent a year at art school, then she transferred to London's Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating in 1988.

Career

Ormond made her TV debut in the 1989 British miniseries "Traffik," then she guest-starred on "Capital City" (1990) and "The Ruth Rendell Mysteries" (1990), played the title role in the 1991 TV movie "Young Catherine," and portrayed Joseph Stalin's second wife, Nadezhda Alliluyeva, in the 1992 television film "Stalin." Julia's first feature film was 1993's "The Baby of Mâcon," and she followed it with "Nostradamus," "Captives," and "Legends of the Fall" in 1994. In 1995, she starred as Guinevere in "First Knight" alongside Sean Connery and Richard Gere, and she co-starred with Harrison Ford and Greg Kinnear in "Sabrina." Ormond then appeared in the films "Smilla's Sense of Snow" (1997), "The Barber of Siberia" (1998), "The Prime Gig" (2001), "Resistance" (2003), "Inland Empire" (2006), "I Know Who Killed Me" (2007), "Surveillance" (2008), "Che" (2008), "La Conjura de El Escorial" (2008), and "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl" (2008), and she co-starred with Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Mahershala Ali, and Taraji P. Henson in 2008's "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Julia starred in the TV movies "Varian's War: The Forgotten Hero" (2001), "Iron Jawed Angels" (2004), and "The Wronged Man" (2010), and she won a Primetime Emmy for 2010's "Temple Grandin." She had recurring roles as Sarah Khouri on Showtime's "Nurse Jackie" (2010), Paula Gyson on the USA Network's "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (2011), and Marie Calvet on AMC's "Mad Men" (2012–2015), and from 2013 to 2014, she played Joanna Beauchamp on the Lifetime series "Witches of East End" (2013–2014). Ormond appeared in the films "The Music Never Stopped" (2011), "The Green" (2011), "Albatross" (2011), "Chained" (2012), "The East" (2013), "Rememory" (2017), "Ladies in Black" (2018), "Son of the South" (2020), and "Reunion" (2020), and she portrayed Vivien Leigh in 2011's "My Week with Marilyn." From 2016 to 2017, she starred as Elizabeth Krauss on Syfy's "Incorporated," and in 2017, she appeared in the TV movie "Tour de Pharmacy" and the miniseries "Howards End." From 2020 to 2021, Ormond played Elizabeth Kublek on AMC's "The Walking Dead: World Beyond."

Personal Life

From 1988 to 1994, Julia was married to actor Rory Edwards, who she met during a production of "Wuthering Heights." Ormond wed political activist Jon Rubin in 1999, and they welcomed daughter Sophie in 2004. Julia and Jon divorced in 2008. Since the mid-1990s, Ormond has been involved in the fight against human trafficking, and in 2006, she teamed up with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. She has been an advocate for the non-governmental organization Transatlantic Partners Against AIDS, and she served as a founding co-chair of FilmAid International. In 2005, she was named a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, and in 2007, she established the non-profit organization the Alliance to Stop Slavery and End Trafficking (ASSET), whose mission is to "ensure human rights in all supply chains through solutions that drive transparency and empower individuals to make informed purchasing, investment and employment decisions."

Awards and Nominations

In 2010, Ormond won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for "Temple Grandin," and in 2012, she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "Mad Men." She also earned nominations from the Online Film & Television Association Awards for both of those projects, and she won a Western Heritage Award for Television Feature Film for "Temple Grandin." Julia received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for "Temple Grandin" as well, and in 2009, she shared a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture with her "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" co-stars. The cast also earned nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Awards Circuit Community Awards, and Ormond received a Gold Derby Award nomination for TV Movie/Mini Supporting Actress for "Iron Jawed Angels" in 2004.

"Ladies in Black" earned Julia Best Actress nominations from the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards, Australian Film Critics Association Awards, and Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards. Ormond was named Female Star of Tomorrow at the 1995 ShoWest Convention, and in 1997, she won a CableACE Award for International Informational Special or Series for "Calling the Ghosts: A Story About Rape, War and Women." In 2002, she earned a Satellite Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "Varian's War: The Forgotten Hero," and in 2006, she was honored with the Krzysztof Kieslowski Award at the Camerimage festival.