What is Julia Duffy's Net Worth?

Julia Duffy is an American actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Julia Duffy is best known for playing Stephanie Vanderkellen on the CBS television sitcom "Newhart." She has since had significant roles on such shows as "Baby Talk," "Designing Women," "Shameless," and "Palm Royale." Duffy has also acted in such films as "Intolerable Cruelty" and "Camp X-Ray" and in such stage plays as "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "Rancho Viejo."

Early Life and Education

Julia Duffy was born Julia Hinds on June 27, 1951, in Minneapolis, Minnesota as the youngest of four daughters of Mary and Joseph. When Duffy was still a child, her father passed away; her mother later remarried. Having the acting bug from an early age, Duffy appeared in local stage productions at the Old Log Theatre in Minneapolis. In 1970, she moved to New York City and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Duffy graduated from AADA in 1972.

Television Career

Duffy began acting on television in the early 1970s, with her first appearance being a guest role on the CBS soap opera "Love of Life." Her first major role came in 1973 when she began playing Penny Davis on the NBC soap opera "The Doctors." Duffy played the role off and on through 1977. In the years after that, she had guest roles on such shows as "The Love Boat," "Lou Grant," "Cheers," and "Simon & Simon." Duffy also appeared in the 1982 CBS miniseries "The Blue and the Gray," and had a main role on the short-lived CBS show "Wizards and Warriors" in 1983. Her breakthrough role, however, was on the CBS sitcom "Newhart," on which she guest-starred in 1982 before joining the main cast in 1983. Duffy played vain heiress Stephanie Vanderkellen, remaining on the show for the rest of its run through 1990. She earned major acclaim for her work on "Newhart," including seven consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. After the end of "Newhart," Duffy began starring alongside George Clooney on the ABC sitcom "Baby Talk"; however, she left the show with Clooney following the first season. She went on to play Allison Sugarbaker in the sixth season of the sitcom "Designing Women" from 1991 to 1992.

From 1993 to 1995, Duffy had a main role on the NBC sitcom "The Mommies." She subsequently starred in the 1996 television film "Kidz in the Wood." Duffy had her next main role in 1997, as the star of the short-lived UPN sitcom "Social Studies." Closing out the decade, she had guest roles on "Grace Under Fire," "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," and "Diagnosis: Murder." From 2001 to 2002, Duffy had a recurring role on "Reba," and from 2004 to 2006 she had a recurring role on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom "Drake & Josh." During the decade, she also appeared in episodes of such shows as "CSI: NY," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." In the early 2010s, Duffy played the recurring role of Candace Lishman in the first three seasons of the Showtime series "Shameless." From 2014 to 2015, she played Dana Murray on the HBO series "Looking." Duffy went on to appear in episodes of "Scream Queens," "American Housewife," "The Cool Kids," and "Country Comfort," among other series. In 2024, she began recurring roles on the sitcom "Night Court" and the period dramedy series "Palm Royale."

Film Career

Duffy made her film debut in 1980, playing the sister of Richard Thomas's main character in the space opera "Battle Beyond the Stars." The following year, she appeared in the horror film "Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker." Duffy next appeared in the comedy horror film "Wacko," released in 1982. She didn't act much on the big screen in the decades after that, mostly sticking to television. Duffy made a major return in 2003, when she appeared in "Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd" and the Coen brothers' "Intolerable Cruelty." Also that year, she voiced Charlotte in the direct-to-video animated film "Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure." Following another break, Duffy acted opposite Kristen Stewart in the 2014 drama "Camp X-Ray." Her subsequent credits have included the comedies "Grand-Daddy Day Care" (2019) and "Christmas with the Campbells" (2022).

Theater Career

In 1978, Duffy made her Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed revival of the play "Once in a Lifetime." She didn't have another major role on stage until 2009, when she starred alongside Kelly McGillis in a production of "The Little Foxes" at the Pasadena Playhouse. Duffy returned to the Playhouse in 2010 in the play "Boom" and again in 2012 in the play "The Heiress." In 2014, she acted in a production of "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. A couple of years later, Duffy starred in "Sex and Education" at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach and "Rancho Viejo" at Playwrights Horizons in New York City.

Personal Life

In 1984, Duffy married actor Jerry Lacy, from the television show "Dark Shadows." They have a daughter named Kerry, and had a son named Daniel who died by suicide in 2019.