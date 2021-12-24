Julia Ann Net Worth:

splits: 7

What is Julia Ann's Net Worth?

Julia Ann is an American adult film actress and dancer who has a net worth of $4 million. Julia Ann is best known for her appearances in "MILF" themed videos. She made her adult film debut in 1993, appearing in a lesbian sex scene in Andrew Blake's "Hidden Obsessions." Ann is the recipient of numerous adult film industry awards, and is a member of both the AVN and XRCO Halls of Fame. She has starred in more than 360 videos and films since 1989. Julia Ann has won 13 awards and been nominated for 21 others. She also hosted the Playboy TV series Naughty Amateur Home Videos.

Early Life



Julia Ann was born on October 8, 1969 in Los Angeles, California. She grew up around animals, and developed a passion for horses early on. At the age of 12, Ann moved to the unincorporated community of Idyllwild in Riverside County; there, she went to a college preparatory school before moving back to Los Angeles to live with her grandma.

At the age of 18, Ann began her career as a model, and then became a professional mud wrestler in Hollywood. Subsequently, she joined fellow model and exotic dancer Janine Lindemulder in the duo Blondage, a popular touring strip club act. Their success resulted in their own issue of Carnal Comics, an adults-only comic book imprint; moreover, they were invited to join the adult film industry.

Adult Career

In 1993, Ann made her adult film debut in Andrew Blake's "Hidden Obsessions," in which she had a lesbian sex scene with her colleague Lindemulder. For her work, she won the AVN award for Best All-Girl Sex Scene – Film, as well as the XRCO award for Best Girl-Girl Scene. Ann followed this with "Casanova 3 – The Diary of a Casanova," "Fantasy Women," "Les Femmes Erotiques," and the lesbian compilation film "Overtime 1 – Dyke Overflow." Subsequent features included "Conquest – Casanova 4," "Elements of Desire," "Pink Lady Detective Agency – Case of the Twisted Sister," "Wild Things 4," "Sex and Money," "Heist," "Honky Tonk Honeys," and "Speedway." Throughout the 90s, Ann also appeared in the compilations "Costume Balling," "Ball Girl," "On the Ropes," "Rural Rage," "Squeeze," and "Chop Shop Strippers."

Ann received her next AVN award in 2000 for her all-girl sex scene in "Seven Deadly Sins." She went on to appear in the compilations "Adult's Biggest Cocks," "Deep Inside Janine," "Heat 2," "Rearview Kobe," and the "Girls Only" series, among other titles. In 2004, Ann won the AVN award for Best Actress – Video for "Beautiful," and was also inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame. Among her hundreds of other credits are "Valley 911," "Viva La Bang," "Delicate Beauty," "Babysitters Gone Bad," "Sex," "A Little Help From My Friends," and "High School Reunion." Meanwhile, her more recent accolades include the AVN award for Most Outrageous Sex Scene, which she won for "Ministry of Evil" in 2021.

As a "MILF"

In 2008, Ann began regularly appearing in adult "MILF" videos such as "Big Booty Moms 2," "Naturally Exposed 6," "MILF Magnet," "Cougar Club," and "Mother Load 4." The next year, she was in "Yo' Mama's a Freak 5," "MILF Legends 2," "Mrs. Demeanor," and "Real Wife Stories 5," among other films. In recognition of her work, Ann won the XRCO award for MILF of the Year in 2009. The following year, she won the AVN award for MILF/Cougar Performer of the Year, and the year after that, took home MILF honors from both the AVN and XRCO awards. Among Ann's later notable MILF credits are "Kittens and Cougars 5," the "Pure Milf" series, "Sugar Mommas," the "My Friend's Hot Mom" series, "My Son's Best Friend," the "Seduced by a Cougar" series, and "Devious Moms." In 2014, Ann won the XBIZ award for MILF Performer of the Year, and in 2015 was named the Hottest MILF by AVN fans.

Personal Life

From 2003 to 2007, Ann was married to adult film director Michael Raven.