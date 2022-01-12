Judy Greer Net Worth:

What Is Judy Greer's Net Worth?

Judy Greer is an American actress, director, and author who has a net worth of $5 million. Greer voices Cheryl Tunt on the animated series "Archer" (2009–present), and she was a series regular on the television shows "Love & Money" (1999–2000), "Love Monkey" (2006), "Miss Guided" (2008), "Mad Love" (2011), "Married" (2014–2015), and "Kidding" (2018–2020). Judy is known for recurring roles such as Kitty Sanchez on "Arrested Development" (2003–2005; 2013; 2018), Bridget Schmidt and Myra Melnick on "Two and a Half Men" (2007; 2011–2015), and Judy on "Casual" (2017).

She has more than 140 acting credits to her name, including the films "Jawbreaker" (1999), "The Hebrew Hammer" (2003), "13 Going on 30" (2004), "27 Dresses" (2008), and "Carrie" (2013). Greer has played Maggie Lang in Marvel's "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and Karen Nelson, the daughter of Laurie Strode, in "Halloween" (2018) and "Halloween Kills" (2021), and she directed the 2017 film "A Happening of Monumental Proportions." In 2014, Judy published the book "I Don't Know What You Know Me From: Confessions of a Co-Star."

Early Life

Judy Greer was born Judith Therese Evans on July 20, 1975, in Detroit, Michigan. Judy's mother, Mollie Ann (whose maiden name is Greer) was a nun for eight years, but she was kicked out of the convent for "wild behavior." Mollie Ann later became a hospital administrator, and Greer's father, Rich, is a mechanical engineer. Judy grew up in a Roman Catholic household in the Michigan towns of Redford Township and Livonia, and she attended Churchill High School. As a high school student, Judy joined Churchill's Creative and Performing Arts Program, and after graduation, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from The Theatre School at DePaul University in 1997.

Career

Greer made both her big screen and small screen debuts in 1997, appearing in the horror movie "Stricken" and guest-starring on "Early Edition." She then appeared in the 1998 film "Kissing a Fool," followed by 1999's "Jawbreaker," "Three Kings," and "The Big Split." From 1999 to 2000, Judy played Puff Conklin on the CBS series "Love & Money," and in 2003, she landed a recurring role as Kitty Sanchez on the critically-acclaimed Fox sitcom "Arrested Development." Around this time, she also appeared in the films "What Planet Are You From?" (2000), "The Specials" (2000), "What Women Want" (2000), "Adaptation" (2002), "I Love Your Work" (2003), "The Village" (2004), "LolliLove" (2004), "Cursed" (2005), and "Elizabethtown" (2005). Greer co-starred with Jennifer Lopez in 2001's "The Wedding Planner" and with Jennifer Garner in 2004's "13 Going on 30," which both grossed nearly $100 million at the box office. Judy played Brandy "Bran" Lowenstein on the 2006 CBS series "Love Monkey," and in 2007, she guest-starred in two episodes of another CBS series, "Two and a Half Men," as Myra Melnick. She returned to "Two and a Half Men" in 2011 in a different role, Bridget Schmidt, and she would go on to play Bridget in 11 episodes. From 2007 to 2012, Greer had a recurring role as Trixie on Showtime's "Californication," and in 2008, she starred as Becky Freeley on ABC's "Miss Guided."

Judy appeared in the films "American Dreamz" (2006), "The TV Set" (2006), "The Grand" (2007), "Visioneers" (2008), and "Love Happens" (2009), and she co-starred with Katherine Heigl in 2008's "27 Dresses," which brought in $162.7 million at the box office. From 2009 to 2011, she voiced Wendy Park on the stop-motion animated series "Glenn Martin, DDS," and in 2009, she also began voicing Cheryl Tunt on FX's "Archer," which has aired more than 120 episodes as of this writing. Greer guest-starred on "Modern Family" (2010), "The Big Bang Theory" (2010), "How I Met Your Mother" (2010), "Royal Pains" (2012), and "Mom" (2015), and in 2011, she played Connie Grabowski on the CBS series "Mad Love." She appeared in the films "Peep World" (2010), "Love & Other Drugs" (2010), "Jeff, Who Lives at Home" (2011), "Playing for Keeps" (2012), "Jamie Marks Is Dead" (2014), "Addicted to Fresno" (2015), "Tomorrowland" (2015), and "Entourage" (2015) and the blockbusters "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014), "Jurassic World" (2015), and "Ant-Man" (2015), which grossed $710.6 million, $1.670 billion, and $519.3 million, respectively. Judy reprised the role of Cornelia the ape in 2017's "War for the Planet of the Apes" and Maggie Lang in 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

From 2014 to 2015, Greer starred as Lina Bowman on FX's "Married," and from 2016 to 2019, she voiced Beep on Netflix's "Ask the StoryBots." She appeared in the films "Ordinary World" (2016), "Pottersville" (2017), "Measure of a Man" (2018), "Driven" (2018), "Where'd You Go, Bernadette" (2019), "Playing with Fire" (2019), "Uncle Frank" (2020), and "Lady of the Manor" (2021), and she played Karen Nelson in 2018's "Halloween" and 2021's "Halloween Kills," the eleventh and twelfth films in the "Halloween" horror franchise. In 2017, she had a recurring role as Judy on Hulu's "Casual," and from 2018 to 2020, she played Jill Piccirillo on Showtime's "Kidding" alongside Jim Carrey. In 2021, it was announced that Greer had been cast in the Showtime anthology series "The First Lady," the HBO miniseries "The White House Plumbers," and the NBC crime drama "The Thing About Pam."

Personal Life

Judy married producer Dean E. Johnsen on December 17, 2011, and she is stepmother to Lucas and Emilee, Dean's children from his previous marriage. Johnsen has worked as a producer on "Politically Incorrect" and "Real Time with Bill Maher." Though Greer was raised Catholic, she stated in a 2014 Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) that she no longer practiced the religion. Judy is on the board of directors for Project Chimps, a sanctuary that was "founded to provide lifelong exemplary care to 200 former research chimpanzees."

Awards and Nominations

In 2011, Greer received the John Cassavetes Award at the Starz Denver Film Festival. Festival Director Britta Erickson said of the decision to honor Judy, "We are delighted to pay tribute to Judy Greer – a gutsy, hard-working actor who has appeared in 39 movies and has stolen scenes at every turn from some of Hollywood's best and biggest leading men. It takes a tenacious sprit and unwavering integrity to survive as an artist and Judy has done it with aplomb, making us laugh and cry with her characters along the way." In 2021, the Amazon Studios film "Uncle Frank" won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie, and Greer earned a New Mexico Film Critics Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Halloween Kills."

For "The Descendants," Judy received a Denver Film Critics Society Award nomination and a Satellite Award nomination for her performance, and the cast earned Best Ensemble nominations from the Central Ohio Film Critics Association, Gotham Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Southeastern Film Critics Association Awards. Greer received an Annie Award nomination for Voice Acting in a Television Production (2012) and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Voice-Over Performance in a Animated Program (2016) for "Archer," and the show's cast earned Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical in 2013 and 2014. In 2004, Judy received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Sleazebag for "13 Going on 30," and she earned a Fright Meter Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "Halloween" in 2018.