Joyce Burruss Net Worth

What is Joyce Burruss's net worth?

Joyce Burruss is an American reality television personality, philanthropist, and businesswoman who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Joyce Burruss is best known as the mother of Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss. She became a familiar face to national audiences through her long-running appearances on the hit Bravo series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," where her outspoken personality, protective instincts, and complex family dynamics made her one of the show's most memorable supporting figures. Although she never sought celebrity status, Joyce's humor, candor, and fierce loyalty to her family resonated with viewers and helped shape several of the series' signature storylines. Offscreen, she has spent decades working in healthcare, community advocacy, and charitable outreach. Her presence in the entertainment sphere grew alongside her daughter's success, but Joyce maintained her own identity as a steady, grounded, and unfiltered matriarch whose opinions and interventions often influenced both family decisions and on-camera moments.

Early Life

Joyce Burruss grew up in a traditional Southern household and has often spoken about the importance of faith, family responsibility, and perseverance. She developed a strong work ethic early in life, traits that later guided her through marriage, motherhood, and a career built outside the entertainment industry. Joyce raised her children with an emphasis on discipline, independence, and education. Her son, the late Patrick "AJ" Tucker, and her daughter, Kandi Burruss, both credited her for instilling a belief in self-sufficiency and ambition. Before ever appearing on television, Joyce built a stable career in the medical field, working in administrative and patient-facing roles that highlighted her attention to detail and caring personality.

Rise to Public Attention

Joyce's public visibility grew when Kandi Burruss joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2009. As Kandi's storyline developed, her mother's involvement became a recurring element. Joyce's no-nonsense approach to relationships, finances, and family loyalty often became central plot points. Viewers quickly embraced her presence, and she became known for memorable scenes and catchphrases, including her humorous, protective skepticism toward Kandi's romantic partners. Her perspectives, sometimes controversial and sometimes comical, helped shape major RHOA arcs and elevated her from a background figure to a widely recognized reality TV personality.

Television and Media Presence

Beyond her recurring appearances on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Joyce participated in various Kandi-produced specials and spin-off projects, including "Kandi's Wedding" and "Kandi's Ski Trip." These series highlighted the family's interpersonal dynamics, from disagreements to reconciliations, and showcased Joyce's central role in Kandi's personal life. Though she often clashed with others, especially during high-stress wedding planning or business decisions, Joyce remained a steady presence who cared deeply about her daughter's wellbeing. Her honesty, even when divisive, made her a fan favorite and a standout among the extended RHOA cast.

Philanthropy and Community Work

Outside television, Joyce has maintained her commitment to community service. She has been involved in charitable initiatives connected to youth programs, women's health, and local Atlanta-based organizations. Her work often aligns with Kandi's philanthropic efforts, including events hosted through the Kandi Cares Foundation. Joyce's background in healthcare contributed to her interest in supporting families dealing with medical or economic challenges, and she regularly participates in outreach events, holiday drives, and educational programs.

Personal Life

Family remains the central focus of Joyce Burruss's life. She has played a pivotal role not only as a mother to Kandi but also as a grandmother. She has a history of disapproving of Kandi's choice in men and expressed mistrust of Kandi's husband, Todd Tucker, whom she believed was an opportunist and was only using Kandi for her money. Her relationships with her grandchildren have been featured prominently on television and social media, further endearing her to fans. While Joyce is often portrayed as strong-willed and opinionated, she is equally known for her devotion to her family's stability and success.