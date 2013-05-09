Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$1 Million
Birthdate:
Jan 16, 1973 (51 years old)
Birthplace:
Los Angeles
Gender:
Female
Height:
5 ft 6 in (1.69 m)
Profession:
Actor, Screenwriter
Nationality:
United States of America
Josie Davis net worth and salary: Josie Davis is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million dollars. Josie Davis was born in Los Angeles, California and began acting while she was still in diapers. She became a household name when she was a teenager, after being cast in the hit series, "Charles in Charge". Josie appeared in 104 of the show's 126 total episodes.

From there, she went on to appear in a string of television projects, including, "Silk Stalkings", "Baywatch", "Love Boat: The Next Wave", "Nash Bridges", "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Titans", "Philly", "CSI: Miami", "Two and a Half Men", "Ghost Whisperer", "Shark", "Rules of Engagement", "Burn Notice", "CSI: NY", "Chuck", and "Hollywood Heights". She has also appeared in a number of television movies and feature films, including "L.A. Law: The Movie', "Carolina Moon", "The Perfect Assistant", "The Trouble with Romance", "The Ascent", "Seduced by Lies", "Stealing Roses", "Playing Father", and "Mantervention". Between 2013 and 2018 she has appeared in a number of Lifetime and Hallmark movies including 2013's "Dirty Teacher", 2015's "Accidental Obsession", 2016's "Backstabbed" and 2017's "Locked In".

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
