Birthdate: Jan 16, 1973 (51 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Actor, Screenwriter Nationality: United States of America

Josie Davis net worth and salary: Josie Davis is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million dollars. Josie Davis was born in Los Angeles, California and began acting while she was still in diapers. She became a household name when she was a teenager, after being cast in the hit series, "Charles in Charge". Josie appeared in 104 of the show's 126 total episodes.

From there, she went on to appear in a string of television projects, including, "Silk Stalkings", "Baywatch", "Love Boat: The Next Wave", "Nash Bridges", "Beverly Hills, 90210", "Titans", "Philly", "CSI: Miami", "Two and a Half Men", "Ghost Whisperer", "Shark", "Rules of Engagement", "Burn Notice", "CSI: NY", "Chuck", and "Hollywood Heights". She has also appeared in a number of television movies and feature films, including "L.A. Law: The Movie', "Carolina Moon", "The Perfect Assistant", "The Trouble with Romance", "The Ascent", "Seduced by Lies", "Stealing Roses", "Playing Father", and "Mantervention". Between 2013 and 2018 she has appeared in a number of Lifetime and Hallmark movies including 2013's "Dirty Teacher", 2015's "Accidental Obsession", 2016's "Backstabbed" and 2017's "Locked In".