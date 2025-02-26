What is Josie Bissett's Net Worth?

Josie Bissett is an American actress who has a net worth of $3 million. Josie Bissett is best known for her role as Jane Andrews-Mancini on the television series "Melrose Place," a spin-off of the highly popular teen drama series "Beverly Hills 90210." Bissett was initially married to her "Melrose Place" co-star Rob Estes, but they divorced in 2006, and she is currently married to construction worker Thomas Doig. Bissett is also known for playing the second wife of a murderer in the 1994 made-for-television film "Deadly Vows." She has hosted several television shows about parenting and authored the children's book, "The Tickle Monster," released in 2008.

Early Life

Jolyn Christine Heutmaker, professionally known as Josie Bissett, was born on October 5, 1970, in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in Kent, Washington, with her parents and five siblings, two of whom are biological and three of whom are adopted. Bissett went by the last name Heutmaker until she began modeling. She then began using her mother's maiden name for professional purposes due to agents' inability to pronounce her father's last name. Bissett's parents, who owned a glass company in Kent, had saved up a college fund for her, but in seventh grade, she expressed her intention to model instead of extend her education beyond high school. She successfully convinced her parents to spend her college fund on modeling classes in Seattle, where she began to model commercially at the age of 12.

Bissett grew up at the end of a cul-de-sac in a white 1919 farmhouse, which her parents continued to reside in after she grew up and moved out. As a teenager, she briefly attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Federal Way but dropped out to pursue modeling. She later moved to Japan to model for cosmetics and sportswear but relocated to Los Angeles, California where she discovered acting and made the switch in her career path.

Film & Television

Josie Bissett's acting debut was in the 1989 Italian-American horror film "Hitcher in the Dark." She appeared as an extra in a handful of television shows before winning the recurring role of Cara on the sitcom "The Hogan Family." Her big break came in 1992 when she was cast on the "Beverly Hills 90210" spin-off "Melrose Place," playing Jane Andrews-Mancini, a married fashion designer. Bissett remained in the role for the first five and a half seasons of the show and then suffered a real-life miscarriage, necessitating her departure so that she could take some much-needed time off.

Bissett returned to "Melrose Place" during its final season, reprising her role as Mancini. The show eventually had its own short-lived CW spin-off simply titled "Melrose." Bissett stepped back into the role of Mancini for a two-episode guest appearance. In an interview with The Seattle Times, Bissett stated that she is open to a revival of "Melrose Place" and believes that talks with the Fox Network may have occurred. On September 15, 2024, she posted on Facebook, "Everyone (in the original cast) has agreed to do it."

Bissett starred in many made-for-television films, the most notable being "Deadly Vows" in 1994, in which she played the second wife of a murderer. The movie was based on a real-life murder that occurred in Rhode Island in 1991, famously known as "The Burger King Shooting." The film concerns Ronald Harnois and his partner Tammy Petrin planting six pipe bombs on the bottom of the car belonging to Harnois's legal wife. The bombs failed to detonate, and Petrin and Harnois were subsequently arrested. Petrin gained bail through testimony which incriminated Harnois, leaving him now plotting to kill her. Harnois hired a hitman named Steve Wilson, who shot Petrin and one of her co-workers dead at a Burger King located in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Wilson died of a drug overdose before his conviction. In the film, Bissett played Bobbi Gilbert, who is based on Tammy Petrin.

Bissett's feature film debut was in Oliver Stone's biographical film "The Doors," in which she played the girlfriend of Robby Kreiger, the Doors' guitarist. Many films followed, including Lifetime television films such as "The Other Woman" in 2008 and feature films such as "Mikey" and "Book of Love." Bissett also hosted multiple television series centered on parenting, including "Parenting & Beyond" and "Teach More, Love More," which aired on the PBS network as an educational special.

In 2021, Bissett appeared on the television show "Fantasy Island" and on the Hallmark Channel television special "Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6" in which she reprised her role as Olivia Pershing, having appeared in the first five movies of the 6-installment series which began in 2016.

Throughout her career, despite having switched from modeling to acting, Bissett appeared on several magazine covers, including Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and Shape's Fit Pregnancy. She also became the face of many popular skincare campaigns, such as Neutrogena and Murad Skin Care.

Philanthropy

Josie Bissett was the 1977 spokesperson for Lee National Denim Day, which raised money for people living with breast cancer, and has volunteered at the Starkey Hearing Foundation, which works to provide hearing aids to people in developing countries. She has also supported the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation, participated in the Stars in the House fundraiser, which helped those in the entertainment industry who were struggling due to the Covid pandemic, and took part in the Red Carpet Diamond Collection to raise money for the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Books

Josie Bissett co-compiled the book "Little Bits of Wisdom: A Collection of Tips and Advice from Real Parents" in 2008, which provided tips on topics such as sleeping, feeding, potty training, teething, and discipline for parents, by parents. In 2003, she compiled the book "Making Memories: A Parent's Guide To Making Childhood Memories That Last a Lifetime." The book contains over 200 easy and fun-filled ways to create strong and positive childhood memories. In April 2008, Bissett released the children's book "The Tickle Monster." Magical Tickle Monster Mitts are sold as a companion to the book, which won a 2008 Publisher's Choice Award. In an interview with People Magazine, Bissett stated that she quickly wrote the book in one session after putting her young son to bed, but it took about seven years to release.

Personal Life

Josie Bissett was married to her "Melrose Place" co-star Rob Estes from 1992 to 2006 The couple had two children together, a son named Mason and a daughter named Maya, before divorcing in January 2006. Bissett married Thomas Doig in July 2017 at a winery in Washington. Doig works for TRD Construction Company near Seattle.