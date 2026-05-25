What is Joshua Morrow's net worth and salary?

Joshua Morrow is an American actor and singer who has a net worth of $8 million.

Joshua Morrow is best known for playing Nicholas Newman on the long-running CBS daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." Morrow joined the series in 1994, taking over the adult version of Nick, the son of Victor Newman and Nikki Newman, two of the show's central characters. His arrival placed him at the heart of one of daytime television's most famous fictional families, and he became a key part of major storylines involving romance, betrayal, business rivalries, family conflict, and tragedy. Over the decades, Morrow's portrayal of Nick helped make the character one of the most enduring male leads in modern soap opera history. Outside of acting, he also had a music career as a member of the pop group 3Deep, which found success in Canada in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Morrow's long run on "The Young and the Restless" has made him a familiar face to generations of daytime TV viewers.

Early Life

Joshua Jacob Morrow was born on February 8, 1974, in Juneau, Alaska. He was raised in Southern California and developed an early interest in sports, entertainment, and performance. Before his acting career took off, Morrow attended Moorpark College, where he played football and studied communications.

His athletic background and easygoing screen presence later helped shape the public image that made him a natural fit for daytime television. In the early 1990s, he began pursuing acting professionally and soon landed the role that would define his career.

"The Young and the Restless"

Morrow made his debut as Nicholas Newman on "The Young and the Restless" in 1994. The character was already important to the show's mythology because he was the son of Victor Newman, played by Eric Braeden, and Nikki Newman, played by Melody Thomas Scott. Morrow's version of Nick quickly became central to the next generation of Newman family storylines.

Nick's relationship with Sharon Collins, played by Sharon Case, became one of the show's signature romances. Their marriage, breakups, reconciliations, and family dramas anchored years of episodes and gave Morrow some of his most memorable material. Nick was also involved in major storylines with characters such as Phyllis Summers, Avery Bailey Clark, Chelsea Lawson, and Sage Warner.

Over the years, Morrow's character evolved from rebellious young heir to father, businessman, romantic lead, and moral counterweight within the Newman family. His long tenure on the series made him one of the most recognizable actors in daytime television. Morrow has received multiple award nominations for his work on the show, including Daytime Emmy recognition.

Music Career

In addition to acting, Morrow was a member of the pop group 3Deep with actor Eddie Cibrian and singer CJ Huyer. The group was most active in the late 1990s and early 2000s and found its strongest following in Canada. 3Deep released songs and albums during the boy-band era, giving Morrow a second entertainment career outside of daytime television.

Although acting remained his main profession, 3Deep added another dimension to his public profile and connected him with fans beyond the soap opera audience.

Real Estate

Morrow has also made notable real estate moves in Southern California. In May 2019, he listed his recently renovated home on Lake Sherwood, California, for just under $5 million. He accepted $4.85 million for the property in April 2020.

In February 2020, Morrow paid $3.375 million for a home in Westlake Village, California. He and his wife, Tobe, later oversaw a full renovation of the property. Tobe, an interior designer, helped guide the redesign, and the couple listed the home for sale in February 2024 for $5.25 million.

Personal Life

Morrow married Tobe Keeney in 2001. The couple has four children together. Despite spending most of his adult life on one of television's most watched daytime dramas, Morrow has generally kept his personal life relatively private, focusing much of his public identity on his family, his work on "The Young and the Restless," and his long connection to the show's fan base.