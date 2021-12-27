Josh Holloway Net Worth:

splits: 10

What is Josh Holloway's Net Worth?

Josh Holloway is an American model and actor who has a net worth of $12 million. Josh Holloway had his breakthrough role playing James "Sawyer" Ford on the hit television series "Lost." He also had main roles on the short-lived CBS series "Intelligence" and on the science-fiction series "Colony," as well as a recurring role on the neo-Western series "Yellowstone." On the big screen, Holloway has appeared in such films as "Whisper," "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," and "Paranoia."

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Josh Holloway was born on July 20, 1969 in San Jose, California as the second of four sons of a surveyor father and a nurse mother. He is a descendent of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. When Holloway was two years old, he moved with his family to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, and was raised in the Free Home community. As a teen, he went to Cherokee High School in Canton; after graduating, he enrolled at the University of Georgia, but dropped out after one quarter due to financial struggles.

Following his move to Los Angeles as a young adult, Holloway started a successful career as a print and runway model. He worked for such major brands as Donna Karan, Dolce & Gabbana, and Calvin Klein. In 1993, Holloway made his acting debut in the music video for Aerosmith's "Cryin'," in which he played a thief trying to steal a purse from Alicia Silverstone's character.

Start of Television Career and "Lost" Breakthrough

Holloway first appeared on television in a 1999 episode of the supernatural drama series "Angel." Two years later, he was in an episode of the action crime series "Walker, Texas Ranger." Holloway had his biggest role yet in 2002, when he starred opposite David Keith and Jenna Gering in the science-fiction horror television film "Sabretooth." He followed this with guest appearances on a string of shows, which were "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Lyon's Den," "NCIS," and "Good Girls Don't."

In 2004, Holloway had his breakthrough role as conman James "Sawyer" Ford on the ABC mystery drama series "Lost." He was launched to stardom thanks to this role, which he played for the show's six seasons through 2010. As part of the cast in 2005, Holloway received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, shared with his costars Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Evangeline Lily, Daniel Dae Kim, Michelle Rodriguez, Harold Perrineau, Terry O'Quinn, Dominic Monaghan, Jorge Garcia, Naveen Andrews, and others.

Further Television Career

After the conclusion of "Lost," Holloway appeared in an episode of the sitcom "Community," and had a role in the Lifetime anthology film "Five." He had his next main role in 2014, when he played cybercrime agent Gabriel Vaughn on the CBS action-adventure series "Intelligence." However, due to low ratings, the show was canceled after 13 episodes. In 2016, Holloway began another main role on the dystopian science-fiction series "Colony," playing former US Army Ranger and FBI agent Will Bowman. He played the role over three seasons through 2018, at which time the show was canceled. Next, in 2020, Holloway appeared in an episode of the streaming anthology series "Amazing Stories," based on Steven Spielberg's eponymous series from the 80s. The same year, he had a recurring role in season three of the neo-Western show "Yellowstone," starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley, among others.

Film Career

Holloway's first feature film credit came in 2001, when he starred opposite Nastassja Kinski and Jeff Fahey in the erotic thriller "Cold Heart." He followed this with the films "Moving August," "Mi Amigo," and "Doctor Benny." Holloway had his next leading role in the 2007 horror film "Whisper," in which he played a convicted felon who kidnaps the son of a wealthy New England woman. Following this, he played Wino in the comedy "Stay Cool," costarring Mark Polish, Winona Ryder, Hilary Duff, Sean Astin, Chevy Chase, and Max Thieriot.

In 2011, Holloway appeared in his first blockbuster, the action spy sequel "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol." In the film, he played IMF Agent Trevor Hanaway. His next credit was the 2013 3D dance film "Battle of the Year," in which he starred alongside Chris Brown, Josh Peck, and Laz Alonso as the coach of a breakdancing team. The same year, Holloway played FBI Agent Gamble in the thriller "Paranoia," starring Gary Oldman, Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford, and Amber Heard. In the following year, he played DEA Agent Eddie "Neck" Jordan in the action thriller "Sabotage," starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington, Olivia Williams, and Terrence Howard, among others.

Other Media Appearances

Beyond television and film, Holloway lent his voice to the 2007 video game "Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars," playing the role of intelligence officer Ajay. The same year, he became the new face of Davidoff's Cool Water men's fragrance brand. In 2008, Holloway became the first male spokesperson for Magnum ice cream in Turkey.

Personal Life

Following the end of production on the "Lost" pilot episode, Holloway proposed to his longtime girlfriend Yessica Kumala in Oahu, Hawaii. The couple married in 2004, and has two children: daughter Java and son Hunter Lee.