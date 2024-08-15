What is Joseph Marcell's Net Worth?

Joseph Marcell is a Saint Lucian-British actor and comedian who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Joseph Marcell is best known for playing Geoffrey Butler on the 1990s NBC television sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He has also had notable roles on such shows as "Empire Road," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Mammoth," and "Queenie," and appeared in the films "Fedz," "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind," and "The Exorcism of God." Beyond the screen, Marcell is a prolific theater actor, having appeared in numerous plays with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Early Life and Education

Joseph Marcell was born on August 14, 1948 in Castries, Saint Lucia. When he was nine, he moved with his family to the United Kingdom, settling in Peckham, London. For his higher education, Marcell attended the University of Sheffield and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Television Career

Marcell made his television debut in 1974, playing Eros in an ITV production of the play "Antony and Cleopatra." He had his first main television role from 1978 to 1979, as Walter Isaacs in the BBC series "Empire Road." In the early 1980s, Marcell had guest roles on such British shows as "The Professionals" and "Rumpole of the Bailey." He also played a security worker in the first season of the British sitcom "The Kit Curran Radio Show." In 1985, Marcell appeared in an episode of the BBC series "Juliet Bravo," and in 1986 was in the television film "Playing Away." Over the remainder of the decade, he made appearances on such shows as "Doctor Who," "The Return of Shelley," "Boon," and "The Bill." Marcell landed his biggest role yet in 1990, as family butler Geoffrey Butler on the American sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." The show, starring Will Smith, ran on NBC for six seasons through 1996, with Marcell remaining in his role for the duration. Meanwhile, he made guest appearances on the British shows "EastEnders" and "Runaway Bay." After the end of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Marcell had guest roles on the sitcoms "Living Single," "Renford Rejects," and "In the House."

From 2003 to 2004, Marcell was part of the main cast of the American soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful"; he played the role of Hudson. After that, he had a guest role on "Jericho." In 2006, Marcell played the recurring guest role of Aubrey Valentine on the BBC soap opera "EastEnders." Later in the decade, he appeared in episodes of the ITV detective series "A Touch of Frost" and the BBC medical drama series "Holby City." Marcell didn't appear much on the small screen in the 2010s, although he did have a guest role on "Death in Paradise" in 2014 and roles in the television films "Wrapped Up in Christmas" and "Battledream Chronicles: A New Beginning." Kicking off the 2020s, he played Len Bronley in two episodes of the American series "Ratched." Marcell subsequently began a main role on the British sitcom "Mammoth." In 2024, he played Grandad Wilfred in the Channel 4 adaptation of the novel "Queenie," by Candice Carty-Williams.

Film Career

Marcell's major film credits include the 2013 crime thriller "Fedz" and the 2019 drama "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind." He also appeared in the Trinidadian film "Hero" in 2019, portraying historian and Marxist writer C. L. R. James. In 2021, Marcell played a priest in the supernatural horror film "The Exorcism of God."

Theater Career

As a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Marcell acted in productions of such plays as "Othello," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "King Lear," and "Much Ado About Nothing." Beyond Shakespeare, he played Solly Two Kings in a London production of August Wilson's play "Gem of the Ocean" in 2016. Two years later, Marcell played Lord Lorton in a London production of Oscar Wilde's comedy play "Lady Windermere's Fan."

Personal Life

Marcell married his first wife, Judith Midtby, in 1975. They eventually divorced in 1980. Later, in 1995, he married Joyce Walsh. Marcell has two children named Ben and Jessica.