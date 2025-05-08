What is Joseph C. Phillips' net worth?

Joseph C. Phillips is an American actor, writer, and conservative commentator who has a net worth of $400 thousand. He is best known for his role as U.S. Navy Lieutenant Martin Kendall on the NBC sitcom "The Cosby Show" and as attorney Justus Ward on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."

Early Life and Education

Joseph Connor Phillips was born on January 17, 1962, in Denver, Colorado. He attended the University of the Pacific as a communications major before transferring to the acting conservatory at New York University, where he earned a BFA in acting in 1983.

Acting Career

Phillips began his acting career with guest roles on television, including an appearance on "The Cosby Show" as Daryl, a date of Sondra Huxtable. He later returned to the show in a more prominent role as Lt. Martin Kendall, Denise Huxtable's husband, from 1989 to 1991.

From 1994 to 1998, Phillips portrayed attorney Justus Ward on "General Hospital," earning three NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series. His television credits also include roles on "The District," "Without a Trace," "The Young and the Restless," "13 Reasons Why," "How to Get Away with Murder," and "NCIS."

In film, Phillips has appeared in "Strictly Business," "Let's Talk About Sex," and "Midnight Blue." His stage work includes starring roles in the Broadway production of "Six Degrees of Separation," the Kennedy Center's "A Raisin in the Sun," and creating the title role in Toni Morrison's only play, "Dreaming Emmett."

Phillips is the author of the book "He Talk Like a White Boy," published in 2006, which explores his experiences as a Black conservative in America. He also wrote a syndicated weekly column titled "The Way I See It," promoting conservative views on topics such as traditional family values and limited government.

He has served as a commentator for NPR and the American Urban Radio Network and has been involved with various conservative think tanks, including the Claremont Institute and the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College.

Teaching and Public Service

In 2022, Phillips joined the faculty of Clark Atlanta University as a professor in the Theatre and Communications Studies department. He has also taught acting workshops at institutions like the College of William and Mary and Louisiana State University.

Phillips has been active in public service, serving as an ambassador for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America and participating in programs with the Special Olympics, the Red Cross, and Big Brothers of Greater Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Joseph C. Phillips was married to Nicole Phillips, with whom he has three sons: Connor, Ellis, and Samuel. The couple divorced after 23 years of marriage.