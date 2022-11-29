Jorge Garcia Net Worth:

What Is Jorge Garcia's Net Worth?

Jorge Garcia is an American actor, comedian, producer, and writer who has a net worth of $5 million. Jorge Garcia is best known for playing Hugo "Hurley" Reyes on the ABC series "Lost" (2004–2010) and Jerry Ortega on the CBS police procedural "Hawaii Five-0" (2013–2019). Jorge has more than 50 acting credits to his name, including the films "Deck the Halls" (2006), "Cooties" (2014), "The Ridiculous 6" (2015), "Get a Job" (2016), "The Wrong Missy" (2020), and "The Munsters" (2022) and the television series "Becker" (2003–2004), "How I Met Your Mother" (2010; 2014), "Mr. Sunshine" (2011), "Alcatraz" (2012), "Once Upon a Time" (2012–2013), and "Californication" (2013). Garcia voiced Germur the goat in the 2016 computer-animated film "Rock Dog," and he has lent his voice to "The Wild Thornberrys" (2000), "Higglytown Heroes" (2005), "Phineas and Ferb" (2012), and "BoJack Horseman" (2016). Jorge wrote the 2012 short film "Shredded," and he produced the documentary "Extinction Soup" (2014) and the short films "Testing" (2015) and "Born Still" (2019). Garcia graced the cover of Weezer's 2010 album "Hurley," which is, of course, named after his "Lost" character, and he performed at several of the band's concerts that year.

Early Life

Jorge Garcia was born Jorge Fernando Garcia on April 28, 1973, in Omaha, Nebraska. He is the son of Dora Mesa, a professor from Cuba, and Humberto Garcia, a doctor who was born in Chile. Jorge and his younger sister grew up in Orange County, California, and he attended San Clemente High School, where his performance on the school wrestling team earned him the nickname "Baby-Faced Killer." During his senior year, the school's faculty named Garcia "Triton of the Year." After high school, Jorge enrolled at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), graduating with a Communication Studies degree in 1995. He also took acting classes at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Career

During a six-year period working at Borders Books and Music, Garcia auditioned for acting jobs and appeared in a few commercials, including one for Jack in the Box. He made his film debut in 1997's "Raven's Ridge," then he appeared in "Tomorrow by Midnight" (1999), "King of the Open Mics" (2000), and "Tales from the Crapper" (2003) and guest-starred on "Spin City" (2001), "Columbo" (2003), "Rock Me Baby" (2003), and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2004). From 2003 to 2004, Jorge played Hector Lopez on the CBS sitcom "Becker" alongside Ted Danson, and around this time, he became the first actor cast on the ABC drama "Lost" thanks to producers seeing him on "Curb Your Enthusiasm" the night before they began casting the series. The character Hugo "Hurley" Reyes was created specifically for Garcia, and the series ran from 2004 to 2010, airing 121 episodes over six seasons. The cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2006, and the show received a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2005. While starring on "Lost," Jorge launched a blog about the series, "Dispatches from the Island," and hosted a podcast about the final season called "Geronimo Jack's Beard."

Garcia appeared in the films "The Good Humor Man" (2005), "Little Athens" (2005), "Sweetzer" (2007), and "Maktub" (2011) and he co-starred with Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Davis, and Kristin Chenoweth in 2006's "Deck the Halls." He guest-starred on "How I Met Your Mother" (2010; 2014), "Mr. Sunshine" (2011), "Fringe" (2011), and "Californication" (2013), and he had a recurring role as Anton, the Giant on ABC's "Once Upon a Time" from 2012 to 2013. In 2012, Jorge played Dr. Diego Soto on Fox's "Alcatraz," and from 2013 to 2019, he starred as Jerry Ortega on the CBS reboot of "Hawaii Five-0" alongside his former "Lost" co-star Daniel Dae Kim. He joined the cast in a recurring role during the fourth season, and he was promoted to a series regular in season five, appearing in more than 100 episodes of the series. Garcia reprised the role of Jerry Ortega in a 2020 episode of "MacGyver."

In 2013, Jorge portrayed Steve Wozniak in the Funny or Die film "iSteve," and he starred in the TV movie "The Ordained." He co-starred with Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, Alison Pill, Jack McBrayer, and Nasim Pedrad in "Cooties" (2014) and with Kevin Hart, Josh Gad, and Kaley Cuoco in "The Wedding Ringer" (2015), then he appeared in "The Ridiculous 6" (2015) alongside Adam Sandler, Terry Crews, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, and Luke Wilson. Garcia starred in the films "Get a Job" (2016), "The Healer" (2016), "Nobody Knows I'm Here" (2020), and "The Wrong Missy" (2020), and he played Floop in Rob Zombie's 2022 film adaptation of "The Munsters." In 2022, he competed on the seventh season of the Fox reality series "The Masked Singer" as the Cyclops and was eliminated in the third episode.

Personal Life

Garcia reportedly lost 100 pounds by switching to a vegan diet, exercising every day, giving up alcohol, and following the Nooch diet. Jorge married actress Rebecca Birdsall in 2019, and they welcomed a daughter in November 2021. Birdsall guest-starred on "Hawaii Five-0" in 2018, and she has appeared in the films "The Telling," "Dr. Shocker's Halloween Spooktacular," "Dozers," and "Nerve." Jorge and Rebecca both served as associate producers on the 2019 short film "Born Still," which won the award for Original Dramatic Short Film at WorldFest Houston 2020.

Awards and Nominations

Garcia received four ALMA Award nominations for "Lost," winning for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series in 2006 and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Television Series in 2008. He has earned four Imagen Foundation Award nominations, Best Supporting Actor – Television for "Lost" in 2007 and 2009 and Best Actor – Television for "Lost" in 2010 and "Alcatraz" in 2012. Jorge received three Golden Nymph nominations for Outstanding Actor – Drama Series for "Lost" at the Monte-Carlo TV Festival (2007, 2009, and 2010), and he earned four Teen Choice Award nominations for the series: Choice TV Sidekick in 2005, 2006, and 2007 and Choice TV Breakout Performance – Male in 2005. The "Lost" cast won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006, and they received five Gold Derby Award nominations for Ensemble of the Year, taking home the prize in 2008.