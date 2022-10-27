Jordan Ladd Net Worth:

What is Jordan Ladd's Net Worth?

Jordan Ladd is an American actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Jordan Ladd has appeared in such films as "Never Been Kissed," "Cabin Fever," "Death Proof," and "Darkened Room," among others. She is the daughter of Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd. Her father, David Ladd, is also a producer and former actor.

Early Life

Ladd was born on January 14, 1975 in Los Angeles, California to parents Cheryl and David Ladd. Her paternal grandparents were also in the industry, as her grandfather Alan Ladd worked as an actor and producer as did her paternal grandmother. Her parents divorced in 1980 when Ladd was 5 years old. Her mother remarried a year later to music producer Brian Russel and Ladd grew up with her step-sister, Lindsay Russell.

Ladd was initially not involved in the industry. She attended high school in Los Angeles and led a relatively normal life, despite her famous parents. After graduating from high school in 1993, she attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Career

Ladd began appearing in commercials at a young age. When she was 2 years old, she appeared in a commercial for Polaroid. While in school, she began acting in film and television and sometimes worked with her mother. She appeared alongside her mother in "The Girl Who Came Between Them" in 1990 and "Broken Promises: Taking Emily Back" in 1993. However, she did not focus her attention on acting seriously until she completed high school.

In 1994, she guest-starred in an episode of the NBC series, "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." She then made her big screen debut with a supporting role in the film "Embrace of the Vampire" in 1994. Throughout the rest of the 1990s, she appeared in a number of independent films like "Inside Out," "Nowhere," "Stand-ins," and "Taking the Plunge." She landed a more high-profile role in 1999 when she starred alongside Drew Barrymore in the teen comedy "Never Been Kissed." The film was a big commercial success, grossing almost $85 million worldwide. The film's success helped Ladd gain exposure with wider audiences.

In 2000, Ladd appeared in "The Specials," a comedy about superheroes on their day off. She also starred in the E! original film, "Best Actress" and appeared in the critically acclaimed anthology film "Boys Life 3." In 2002, she starred in Eli Roth's directorial debut film, "Cabin Fever." This was her first entry into the horror film genre and the film was largely praised by critics and was also a modest commercial success. The same year, she also appeared in the David Lynch film, "Darkened Room."

In 2004, Ladd starred in the horror comedy film "Club Dread" and then in the horror film "Madhouse." The following year, in 2005, she appeared opposite Anna Faris, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Long in the independent romantic comedy film "Waiting…" which has since become a cult classic. In 2006, she briefly appeared in the David Lynch film, "Inland Empire," which also starred her mother.

In 2007, she was cast in the Quentin Tarantino film, "Death Proof." She also appeared in the exploitation horror film "Death Proof" alongside Rosario Dawson, Tracie Thoms, Zoe Bell, and Kurt Russell. Though the film was a box office failure, it was a critical success. She also appeared in "Hostel: Part II." She appeared in another horror film in 2009 called "Grace." The film was screened on the film festival circuit in North America and received significant positive critical attention. The same year, she also starred in the made-for-television film, "The Wishing Well."

Ladd began the 2010s by appearing in the comedic short film entitled "First Dates." The production explored the dating scene of several single people and premiered at the AFI Screening Room in Los Angeles. She then starred in the fantasy romance film, "Awaken," in 2012 which premiered at the Newport Beach Film Festival. The same year, she appeared in the disaster film "Air Collision" as well as in the thriller film "Murder on the 13th Floor."

In 2015, Ladd guest-starred in an episode of the YouTube horror anthology series "Scary Endings" directed by John Fitzpatrick. The following year, she again worked with Fitzpatrick for the short thriller film "Brentwood Strangler" opposite Adam J.Yeend and Annika Marks. The resulting production was only 19 minutes long and premiered on film festival circuits in North America and Australia. It received positive reviews and Ladd's performance specifically also received high praise. In 2017, Ladd starred in the made-for-television thriller film "Stage Fright." She also appeared in the independent drama "Blue Line."

Personal Life

In 2001, Ladd married her longtime boyfriend, Conor O'Neill. O'Neill worked as a documentary film editor. The couple divorced in July of 2005. After this relationship, Ladd has kept her personal life out of the public eye and has not had a confirmed relationship since.