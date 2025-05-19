What Is Jordan Klepper's Net Worth?

Jordan Klepper is an American comedian, television correspondent, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $3 million. Jordan Klepper started out working as a comedian for the Big Ten Network on the TV series "Big Ten Friday Night Tailgate" in Chicago. He performed with The Second City before moving to New York City in 2011 and joining the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Klepper made his debut on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" in March 2014 as a correspondent. Klepper left the show in 2017 and began hosting his own show, "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," which he co-created, wrote for, and executive produced.

He returned to "The Daily Show" in 2019 as a contributor and later became a rotating host. That year he also created and executive produced the Comedy Central series "Klepper." Jordan has executive produced the TV specials "Jordan Klepper Solves Guns" (2017), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse" (2021), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy" (2022), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy" (2022), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Moscow Tools" (2024), and "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Rally Together" (2024). He also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the short films "Bone Dry" (2011), "TMI" (2011), "Bathroom Party" (2012), and "Poop Brunch" (2012), and from 2021 to 2024, he voiced Pete McGee on the animated Disney Channel series "The Ghost and Molly McGee."

Early Life

Jordan Klepper was born on March 9, 1979, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He is the son of Betse and Mark Klepper, and his mother worked as a secretary at Loy Norrix High School. Jordan's parents were introduced by actor/comedian Tim Allen, who is Betse's cousin and was Mark's college roommate. Klepper's ancestry is primarily Dutch. He attended Kalamazoo Central High School as well as the Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center, where he played tennis and won Nationals as a member of the Mock Trial Team. Jordan graduated in 1997 and earned a Frederick W. Heyl and Elsie L. Heyl Science Scholarship to Kalamazoo College. There, he majored in both theater and math, earning his degree in 2001. Klepper studied abroad in London as a college student. Jordan's sister befriended Steven Yeun, then an aspiring actor, at Kalamazoo College and took him to see one of Klepper's improv shows, which inspired Yeun to begin taking acting classes.

Career

After graduating from college, Jordan moved to Chicago and began performing with the famed improv comedy troupe The Second City. While living in Chicago, he also worked as a comedian on the show "Big Ten Friday Night Tailgate" on the Big Ten Network. In 2011, Klepper relocated to New York City and started performing with the Upright Citizens Brigade. On March 3, 2014, he debuted on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" just four days after his first audition. In June 2017, the special "Jordan Klepper Solves Guns" aired on the network, followed by his own show, "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," in September. "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" aired until June 2018.

In 2019, Jordan hosted the Comedy Central docuseries "Klepper." While filming an episode at a protest at the Georgia State Capitol, Jordan was arrested during a meeting of the Board of Regents. After being released on bail, he wrote on social media, "Yesterday I learned many things. Police cars are not built for lanky giraffe bodies was one. Another, there are good people fighting good fights across this land. In Georgia they are denying college admission and tuition benefits to undocumented students. These are students who pay taxes, grew up here and want to learn and give back to their community. We need more thoughtful, curious, educated young adults dedicated to making this place better. Education is a human right. Places like Freedom University are fighting the good fight. I was honored to stand with them and the other community faith leaders, teachers and protestors. Education not segregation. Sounds like a smart idea. If you think so, let the Georgia Board of Regents know."

In 2019, Klepper returned to "The Daily Show" as a correspondent, and he began serving as a rotating host after Trevor Noah left the show in 2022. Since his return, he has hosted the specials "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse" (2021), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy" (2022), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy" (2022), "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Moscow Tools" (2024), and "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Rally Together" (2024). In 2022, Jordan launched the podcast "Kasich & Klepper" with former Ohio governor John Kasich. From 2021 to 2024, he voiced Pete McGee on the animated series "The Ghost and Molly McGee." Jordan has appeared in the short films "Bone Dry" (2011), "TMI" (2011), "Poop Brunch" (2012), "Engaged" (2012), "Ex-Girlfriends" (2012), "Bathroom Party" (2012), "Who's On First?" (2013), and "Peepers" (2014).

Personal Life

Jordan married Laura Grey on September 22, 2013. Klepper and Grey met when they were members of Upright Citizens Brigade and The Second City, and they later made short films together. Laura has written for "Jordan Klepper Solves Guns" and "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper," and she has appeared in the 2017 film "Rough Night" as well as the television series "Happyish," "Younger," and "Cake."

Awards and Nominations

In 2022, "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy" earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In 2024, "The Daily Show" won an Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series. In 2018, "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Talk Show Episode for "Danica Roem."