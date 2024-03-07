Last Updated: March 7, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest CelebritiesActors
Net Worth:
$2 Million
Birthdate:
Jul 1, 1974 (49 years old)
Birthplace:
New York City, New York, USA
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Actor
What is Jonathan Roumie's Net Worth?

Jonathan Roumie is an American actor who has a net worth of $2 million. Jonathan Roumie is best known for playing Jesus Christ in the Christian historical drama television series "The Chosen." He has also appeared on such television programs as "As the World Turns," "Hart of Dixie," "NCIS," "Ballers," and "Chicago Med." Additionally, Roumie has done extensive voice acting for video games.

Early Life and Education

Jonathan Roumie was born on July 1, 1974 in New York City to an Irish mother and a father of Syro-Lebanese origin. For his higher education, he attended the School of Visual Arts New York City, from which he earned his BFA in film. Although baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church, Roumie converted to Roman Catholicism after college.

Television Career

Roumie began his television career voicing characters on the MTV adult stop-motion animated series "Celebrity Deathmatch" from 2000 to 2002. He returned to the small screen in 2006 to write and star in the television film "Oh! Be Joyful!" The year after that, Roumie appeared in six episodes of the soap opera "As the World Turns." He was subsequently in an episode of "Law & Order" in 2008. Returning to voice acting, Roumie voiced characters on the children's animated series "Wonder Pets!" and "3rd & Bird" from 2009 to 2010. After that, he had guest roles on such shows as "Parenthood," "Castle," "Hart of Dixie," "NCIS," and "The Newsroom." In 2015, Roumie appeared on "Dog with a Blog" and "NCIS: Los Angeles," and in 2016 played Monte Ecklund in an episode of "The Good Wife." He went on to play Dr. Montpellier in an episode of "The Mindy Project" in 2017.

Roumie became more widely known in 2019 when he began portraying Jesus Christ in the Christian historical drama series "The Chosen." Created, directed, and co-written by Dallas Jenkins, it became the first multi-season series devoted to the life and ministry of Jesus. The show is primarily financed through crowdfunding on the Angel Studios platform, and earns additional revenue through licensing to other streaming platforms. Episodes and full seasons of the show have also been given limited theatrical releases. Joining Roumie in "The Chosen" are such actors as Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, and Lara Silva. The show has been adapted into a series of novels by Jerry B. Jenkins and a series of graphic novels by Corvus Comics. There are also companion Bible study materials published by David C. Cook.

Film Career

Roumie made his feature film debut in 2005 with a small part in the romantic dramedy "Prime." Two years later, he appeared briefly in the crime drama "West 32nd." Roumie continued to have minor roles over the ensuing years, including in the 2008 period drama "Revolutionary Road" and the 2012 prison drama "K-11." Following those, he portrayed John Wilkes Booth in the historical drama "Saving Lincoln." Roumie was subsequently in a string of short films, including "A Day in the Country," "Lunar," "Cinderella Pose," and "You & I, My Dear." His credits over the ensuing years were mostly small, low-budget films. In 2022, Roumie lent his voice to the Disney+ animated fantasy comedy film "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again," part of the "Night at the Museum" franchise. The following year, he portrayed evangelist Lonnie Frisbee in the Christian film "Jesus Revolution," based on Greg Laurie's autobiographical book.

Video Games

Roumie has voiced characters in numerous video games, starting with "Batman: Dark Tomorrow" in 2003. Later, in 2010, he lent his voice to "Mafia II." Roumie followed that with voice roles in "The Darkness II," "The Bureau: XCOM Declassified," "Lost Planet 3," "Evolve," and "Fallout 4." Among his other notable video game voice credits are "Agents of Mayhem," "God of War," "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4," "Ghost of Tsushima," and "Saints Row."

Other Media Appearances

In other media appearances, Roumie serves as a narrator on the Catholic prayer and meditation app Hallow. He is also known to host live prayers on Instagram. Previously, Roumie played Jesus Christ in the touring multimedia project "Faustina: Messenger of Divine Mercy," as well as in the live Passion Play "The Last Days: The Passion and Death of Jesus," which he also co-produced and co-directed. In 2013, Roumie played Sick Boy in a theatrical production of "Trainspotting."

Personal Life

As part of his strong Catholic faith, Roumie has served as a ministry leader and an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion in the Catholic Church. He also serves on the board of Catholics in Media Associates. In 2020, Roumie was nominated for a Papal knighthood.

