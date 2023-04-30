What is Jonathan Pryce's net worth?

Jonathan Pryce is a Welsh actor and singer who has a net worth of $16 million. Jonathan Pryce studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and began his career as a stage actor. He has over 100 major acting credits to his name.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Actors Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Jun 1, 1947 (75 years old) Place of Birth: Holywell Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: Actor, Singer, Salesman, Voice Actor, Film Score Composer Nationality: Wales 💰 Compare Jonathan Pryce's Net Worth

He has appeared in several high-profile movies, including "Brazil," "Glengarry Glen Ross," "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," and "The Two Popes." He has been nominated for several awards for his performances, including an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in "The Two Popes."

Pryce has also had success on television, appearing in shows such as "Game of Thrones" and "The Crown." He has been nominated for several awards for his work on television, including a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in "Game of Thrones."

In addition to his work in film and television, Pryce has had a successful career on stage. He has appeared in numerous productions in London's West End and on Broadway, including the original productions of "Miss Saigon" and "The Phantom of the Opera." He has been nominated for several awards for his work on stage, including a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in "Miss Saigon."

Early Life

Pryce was born on June 1, 1947 in Carmel, Flintshire, Wales to parents Margaret Ellen and Isaac Price. His father was a former coal miner who then opened a small grocery store with his wife. He grew up with this two older sisters and was raised in the Welsh Presbyterian faith. He attended Holywell Grammar School and then went to art college at the age of 16. He later started training to become a teacher at Edge Hill College in Ormskirk, Lancashire. While studying there, he participated in a college theatre production and one of his tutors was so impressed by his performance that he suggested Pryce become an actor. The tutor sent an application to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art on Pryce's behalf. Pryce was accepted and awarded a scholarship to the school. He changed the spelling of his name from Price to Pryce as there was already another actor whose name was too similar to his birthname.

Career

Pryce joined the Everyman Theatre in Liverpool after he graduated from the Royal Academy. Eventually, he became the theatre's artistic director. He also began appearing onscreen, making his first screen appearance in a minor role in the series "Doomwatch." He then starred in two television films, "Daft as a Brush" and "Playthings." Pryce left the Everyman Theatre and joined the Nottingham Playhouse where he starred in the play "Comedians." The production later moved to the Old Vic Theatre in London. He later reprised his role in the play on Broadway in 1976. For his work in that production, he won the 1977 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Around this time, he also appeared in his first film role in the drama "Voyage of the Damned." He also was cast in a number of stage productions by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1978 and 1979, appearing in "The Taming of the Shrew" and "Antony and Cleopatra." In 1980, he landed the title role in "Hamlet" at the Royal Court Theatre. For his performance, he won an Olivier Award and some critics and peers claimed him to be the definitive Hamlet of his generation.

The same year, he also had a pivotal role in an episode of "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the radio series. He later reprised the role in 2005. Additionally, he appeared in the 1980 film "Breaking Glass." In 1983, he played the sinister Mr. Dark in "Something Wicked This Way Comes," based on the novel of the same name by Ray Bradbury. The same year, he also appeared in the films "The Ploughman's Lunch" and "Martin Luther, Heretic."

Pryce's breakthrough film role came in the Terry Gilliam film "Brazil" in 1985 in which he played the protagonist, Sam Lowry. The same year, he also appeared in "The Doctor and the Devils" followed by "Haunted Honeymoon" in 1986. From 1986 to 1987, he also played the lead part in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of "Macbeth."

In the 1990s, Pryce developed an interest in musicals. He returned to the stage in the West End musical "Miss Saigon." He won a Tony Award for his performance in 1991. In 1993, he appeared in the BBC series "Mr. Wroe's Virgins" and the television film "Barbarians at the Gate," for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. He also appeared in the musical "Oliver!" in 1994 and the film "Carrington" in 1995. He received the Best Actor Award at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival for his work in the film

Throughout the 2000s, Pryce appeared in a number of films including "The Affair of the Necklace," "Unconditional Love," and "What a Girl Wants." He also appeared in the 2001 stage production of "My Fair Lady," for which he was nominated for a Best Actor in a Musical award at the Laurence Olivier Awards. Other films he appeared in during this decade include "The Brothers Grim," three "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, and "Renaissance."

In 2015, he joined the cast of "Game of Thrones" in season five. He also appeared in "The Two Popes" in 2018. For his work, he received his first ever Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category. Additionally, he appeared in the play "The Height of the Storm" initially in the West End before the play was transferred to Broadway.

In 2020, he appeared as Prince Philip in the final two seasons of "The Crown" on Netflix. His performance in the fifth season earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series – Comedy/Musical or Drama.

Personal Life

In 1972, while working at the Everyman Theatre, Pryce met actress Kate Fahy. They began dating and were in a relationship for decades before getting married in 2015. Throughout their relationship, they had three children – Patrick in 1983, Gabriel in 1986, and Phoebe in 1990. The family resides in London. In 2006, Pryce was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Liverpool. He is also a fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and a Companion of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. In 2009, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in that year's Birthday Honours. At the 2021 Birthday Honours, Pryce was knighted for services to drama and charity.

Real Estate

In November 2008 Jonathan sold a London home for 6.5 million pounds.